Trailblazing chocolate impact company selects Jedox for its core planning and performance solution
Tony's Chocolonely gains reliable modern planning partner for crucial mission in chocolate industry without losing the fun in their creative, outspoken brand
The pain of supply chain disruptions can be alleviated through accurate planning, robust forecasting, and the agility to consider different models in real time.”FREIBURG, GERMANY, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jedox, the most adaptable planning and performance management platform serving the integrated business planning needs of organizations across the world, is thrilled to announce that Tony’s Chocolonely, the Amsterdam-based impact company dedicated to making 100% slave-free chocolate the industry norm, has selected Jedox for its core planning activities because of its seamless integration with Microsoft Excel, Dynamics, and PowerBI.
— Jonathan Wood, Chief Revenue Officer at Jedox.
“In order to take Tony’s chocolate planning to the next level, we are looking for a solution with an integrated approach for, amongst others, sales forecasting, supply planning and financial planning. We looked at several platforms and Jedox proved to be the solution that best fit our needs. A smart solution with all required functionalities and the adaptability to tailor it to our specific use case. It has a user-friendly interface and is easy to maintain.” states Sophie van de Putte, Head of Business Performance & Planning, Tony's Chocolonely.
“We are looking forward to using this powerful platform to improve our processes and workflow, that is fit for future, given our fast growth pace,” she adds.
The chocolate industry has long been plagued by modern slavery and child labour. Founded in 2005, Tony’s Chocolonely strives to make all chocolate 100% slave-free. With their unique, unevenly-divided chocolate bars representing the vast inequalities in the chocolate industry, the increased efficiency in their planning processes means they’ll be able to simplify their business complexities and further advance their chocolate mission to support more equitable processes in the global chocolate supply chain.
Together with Jedox’s Dutch partner, EyeOn, which specializes in forecasting, demand planning, S&OP, integral business management, and inventory management, Jedox offers an easy-to-implement Enterprise Performance Management solution with unmatched data integration for a cross-organizational plan, adaptability, and simplified processes that mirrors your business contours.
“The pain of supply chain disruptions can be alleviated through accurate planning, robust forecasting, and the agility to consider different models in real time,” states Jonathan Wood, Chief Revenue Officer at Jedox. “We are delighted that Jedox is going to help a forward-thinking company like Tony’s Chocolonely not only increase revenue while facing these challenges, but also to help confidently accelerate its mission for 100% slave-free chocolate.”
About Jedox
Jedox is the world’s most adaptable planning and performance management platform that empowers organizations to deliver plans that outperform expectations. Over 2,500 organizations in 140 countries trust Jedox to model any scenario, integrate data from any source and simplify cross-organizational plans across all business systems. Jedox enables a culture of decisiveness and confidence so teams can plan for opportunities, react quickly to changes, and uncover what they didn’t know was possible.
About EyeOn
EyeOn has a team of focused forecasting and planning specialists with a mission: realizing impactful results that get your business years ahead. What characterizes EyeOn is their expertise in planning processes, strength in project management and organizational flexibility. EyeOn realizes concrete improvements in defined planning processes to establish more efficient processes and achieve better results. https://eyeonplanning.com/
