Global Wine Production Machinery Market Key Opportunities And Strategies

Wine Production Machinery Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Wine Production Machinery Market Report 2022” forecasts the wine production machinery market to reach a value of $2.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The wine production machinery market is expected to reach $2.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The growing consumption of wine is expected to propel the growth of the wine production machinery market going forward.

Wine Production Machinery Market Trends

Innovative packing has emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the wine production machinery market. Major companies operating in the wine production machinery are focused on developing new concepts such as the offering of sustainable wine bottles to increase the consumer base. For instance, in February 2020, Garçon Wines, a UK-based manufacturer of wine bottles, collaborated with Amcor plc, an Australia-based global packaging company, to jointly develop flat wine bottles that are made with polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These bottles are made available in customized designs, and they are lightweight, infinitely recyclable, and have a lower carbon footprint. Their production releases 70% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than other types of bottles.

Wine Production Machinery Market Overview

The wine production machinery market consists of sales of wine production machinery by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for producing quality wines. Wine production machinery refers to various equipment used to carry out the physical and chemical processes in winemaking.

Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Wine Production Machinery Market Segmentation

• By Type: Tanks And Fermenters, Crushing And Pressing Equipment, Temperature Control Equipment, Filtration Equipment, Others Types

• By Wine: Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Champagne, Others Wines

• By Application: Farm Winery, Urban Winery, Micro-Winery, Others Applications



• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as GW Kent Inc, Agrovin, Della Toffola Pacific, Love Brewing Ltd, Adamark Airknife, Paul Mueller, Vitikit Limited, Grapeworks PTY Ltd., Criveller Group California, ADIG ltd, ABE Equipment

Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides wine production machinery global market outlook, wine production machinery global market analysis, in-depth wine production machinery global market research. The market report analyzes wine production machinery global market size, wine production machinery global market segments, wine production machinery global market growth drivers, wine production machinery global market growth across geographies, and wine production machinery market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

