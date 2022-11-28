Insights Into The Global Parking Management Solutions Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period

Parking management solutions Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Parking Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the parking management solutions market is expected to grow from $3.30 billion in 2021 to $3.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The parking management solutions market trends are expected to reach $5.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Cloud-native parking management solutions are expected to propel the growth of the parking management solutions market going forward.

Parking Management Solutions Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend in the parking management solutions global market. Major companies operating in the parking management solutions sector are using new technologies such as automated valet parking robots, robot car parks, car parking lifts, and others to sustain their position in the market.

Parking Management Solutions Market Overview

The parking management solutions global market consists of the sale of parking management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by individuals or organizations to manage their parking systems. Parking management solutions refer to innovative technologies that provide solutions to manage parking. The parking management system has various features such as digitization of payments, enforcement processes, access control, and others.

Parking Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Type: Solutions, Services

By Parking Site: On-Site Parking, Off-Site Parking

By Technology: Parking Meters, Parking Kiosks

By Application: Transport, Commercial, Government

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Amano Corporation, Bosch Group, Siemens AG, Skidata GmbH, Swarco Corporation, T2 Systems, Flowbird Group, TIBA PARKING SYSTEMS, IPS Group, Chetu, Conduent Inc., Q-Free ASA, FlashParking, ParkMobile, SpotHero, Get My Parking, INRIX Inc., Skyline Parking AG, Unitronics (1989) (RG) Ltd., Cleverciti Systems GmbH, DELOPT, Bond Traffic Solutions, FlashParking Inc., Infocomm Group LLC, and ParkMobile Inc.

The parking management solutions market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

