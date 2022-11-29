Liquit Workspace 4.0 With Universal Agent Delivers Application Management without OS Boundaries
The new Liquit Workspace 4.0 release features the Universal Agent for simple and seamless application delivery to Windows or macOS end users across the enterprise. The new release also features new connectors for Nutanix Frame, Microsoft Store (preview), and VMware Horizon.
Ridderkerk, leading application management solutions provider Liquit is pleased to announce the official release of the long-awaited Universal Agent for Windows and macOS as part of their latest Liquit Workspace 4.0 release. This major update brings a great deal of innovation in the way enterprises can now manage their applications in hybrid environments.
Liquit Workspace is the only solution capable of transparent, seamless, and simple application management for all applications across thousands of users demanding countless configurations. With the addition of the new Universal Agent, IT teams can now make it easy to manage all applications for macOS and Windows at the same time across all users and environments. End users still have a transparent experience that now considers their use of Mac or Windows OS for seamless access to their applications on any device without disruption.
The unique Liquit Smart Icon Technology remains crucial in delivering all legacy and cloud applications to every end user and end user group while delivering it all in the right context for their needs across locations and devices. Smart Icons appear to each user as their familiar application or platform icon.
What makes them “Smart Icons” is how IT can easily program and manage the applications with the contextual power on the back end for each user and group. This means IT can quickly and automatically create the application path with all updates, permissions, patches, and third-party platform connections happening seamlessly in the background.
The new release also comes with three brand-new Connectors that simplify the integration with existing technologies within an organization’s architecture. Among dozens of highly sought-after connectors, the customer can now also choose to connect to Nutanix Frame, the Microsoft Store (preview), and VMware Horizon to ensure the smooth delivery of applications into the Liquit Workspace. “Connectors are crucial in delivering applications without boundaries” says Kevin van Gool, Chief Technology Officer at Liquit.
To learn about the details and all other news relating to all the new and updated features in the release of Liquit Workspace 4.0, visit our website (link https://liquit.com/)
About Liquit:
Liquit is the world’s only end-to-end application management solution capable of making your application management seamless, simple, intuitive, and agile. Our platform delivers the end-to-end app management solution enterprises and their end users have been demanding.
Users can intuitively access and use their applications anywhere, anytime, and on any device without hassles via a context aware interface. Liquit is also the solution for your IT teams in need of fast, simple, and versatile delivery, access, permissions and versions for thousands of applications and enterprise users across Windows and macOS.
We’re your partner for meeting any application management needs today and taking you wherever you need, or want to go, tomorrow via our platform and other solutions. Liquit brings Strong partnerships with VMware, Citrix, and Microsoft, along with hundreds of implementation partners around the globe. This enables us to meet the new hybrid reality, lower your costs, and maximize your enterprise or organization's productivity in a changing business operations world. For more information, visit Liquit.com.
Linda-Karen Wulffraat
Liquit
linda-karen.wulffraat@liquit.com