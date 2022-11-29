Tntra and Invenio Partner to Create an Intelligent Analytics Platform
The platform analyzes the data on the web using Natural Language Processing and Deep Learning technologies to provide insightful and actionable information.
The purpose of creating Invenio is to simplify the process of data extraction and make informed decisions using web-based insights.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tntra and Invenio have partnered to create a platform that offers detailed data analysis about a company. From inception till the end, Tntra has extended complete engineering collaboration and support to Invenio. The data mining platform crawls through the web to understand sentiments about a company, its news, and extract data based on those results. It offers intelligent text extraction, text analytics, feeds, knowledge graph, and more about a company’s website.
— Tntra
Invenio is an Artificial Intelligence enabled Cloud Application as a Service for companies to monitor the web for content relevant to the company’s operations. After extracting the data from the web, it processes it using Natural Language Processing and other Deep Learning techniques. The information retrieved after processing the data helps to save time by telling you about the topic, summary, keywords, sentiment (positive/negative), and other key attributes of each sourced content. And it filters content based on your defined search criteria to give you only what you want.
Tntra engineered Invenio to deliver data about 7 aspects of the company - fake news detection, topic classification, dynamic data extraction, article summarization, sentiment analysis, and key phrases extraction. The purpose of creating Invenio is to simplify the process of data extraction and make informed decisions using web-based insights. The platform provides company financial data, a Google trends graph, a trending keywords graph, and a topic vs. sentiment graph.
A partner at Invenio, says, “Working with Tntra has been a profound experience. The engineering team is always on its toes - from thinking of new concept ideas to implementing them. The execution of Invenio couldn’t have been smoother. Tntra truly adds value to the entire process by providing inputs that improve the product at every step.”
On partnering with Invenio, team Tntra says, "Invenio has presented us with countless opportunities to enhance our engineering capabilities. We are truly thankful to the Invenio team that always pushes us beyond the conventional boundaries of development. Today, because of the partnership with Invenio, we have created new processes that are more efficient and deliver lasting results.”
Tntra and Invenio will continue their partnership to completely build and manage the platform. There are frequent updates and releases that improve product functionality. In the long run, both companies aim to enhance their partnership by exploring new areas where Invenio could become an invaluable tool.
About Tntra:
Tntra provides software services and product engineering to partners – from new economy startups to large corporations – around the world. We have the necessary infrastructure – virtual to support global customers across different time zones, and, real along with an open-incubator style working facility. Tntra brings over two decades of experience in global software product engineering and innovation, along with all the necessary resources – human and technical – to entrepreneurs and enterprises who want to successfully deliver in the constantly evolving digital world.
Tntra has delivered solutions to many businesses successfully. Check out our case studies to learn more about our success stories: https://www.tntra.io/case-studies
Shardul Bhatt
Tntra
