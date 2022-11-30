Leading book recommendation engine CraveBooks.com offers new ‘Fast Track’ social media management services

Fast Track helps authors target audiences, channels and provides ongoing support to make social media engagement seamless, so writers spend more time creating

A well-constructed and executed social media campaign can play significant part in the successful launch of a new title or an authors brand” — Cary Bergeron

BERTHOUD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, the web’s top author marketing platform, is now introducing social media management as a service. Called "Fast Track" this new service makes it easier for authors to connect with their readers through social media. With Fast Track, authors will be able to work one-on-one with dedicated social media specialist to create an in-depth social media plan that uses custom content, specially branded graphics, and current trends to build their brand and expand their audience.

CraveBooks staff will conduct an initial audit of the author’s chosen social accounts and establish customized goals for channel growth and engagement.

CraveBooks will then take responsibility for curating the author’s presence on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

All Fast Track packages include:

A comprehensive social media audit.

A kickoff meeting to discuss audit findings and branding strategies.

Social media plan that lays out goals, calendar of posting dates, and custom-made graphics designed to magnify the author’s brand.

Customized, original content.

12 posts per month on each chosen social platform, managed by CraveBooks and optimized to strengthen engagement.

Custom monthly reports.

CraveBooks offers a variety of packages to address the objectives and price preferences of different authors, starting as low as $400 per month. Author’s can choose to subscribe month-to-month, or secure discounts of up to 30 percent for longer-term commitments. Upgrades are available including monthly analytics evaluation, goal adjustment meetings and boosted postings.

“A well-constructed and executed social media campaign can play significant part in the successful launch of a new title or an authors brand,” said CraveBooks CEO and Co-Founder Cary Bergeron. “Unfortunately, not every author has the time or skillsets to effectively engage with these critical channels. Our Fast Track service can take on this important function, helping deliver better outcomes while giving authors the freedom they need to do what they do best – write.”

The Fast Track service packages are available on the CraveBooks website, which participating writers can use to schedule and track promotions, social outreach and more, all from one simple-to-use site.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain eBooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of book promotional opportunities and service for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.