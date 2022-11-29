Launching QEval Analytics: Step Into the Future With Etech’s Data Driven Performance Management Solution
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech, a leading customer engagement solution and service provider, is revolutionizing contact center performance with its AI-powered, quality monitoring & performance management solution - QEval.
With customers demanding effortless experiences, front-line interactions are critical to your business success. Etech's QEval is a full-fledge call center quality analytics solution that monitors and measures customer sentiments, delivering actionable insights into call center agent behavior, dispositions, and outcomes across all levels of your business, all the way down to the front-line team of agents. This unparalleled level of access and visibility empowers the organization to proactively monitor business performance and make critical decisions based on data, with accuracy and confidence.
Recently, Etech’s QEval has undergone a major UI/UX upgrade that provides users access to responsive, interactive & customizable dashboards providing a bird’s-eye view of the critical performance metrics for call centers. With this enhancement, users are getting a quick overview of the status and metrics that matter the most to them.
QEval Analytics is a No Code Business Intelligence solution empowering enterprises to make critical decisions – with confidence. QEval Analytics helps you seamlessly connect, analyze, explore, and collaborate to uncover powerful insights you didn’t know to look for. Built on strong data management foundation, QEval Analytics helps you infuse data easily into your workflows. Dynamic and interactive tabular displays, scorecards, visualizations, and dashboards are all part of QEval’s pure Self Service User Interface with limitless scale.
Enterprises are continuously generating data from many different sources, platforms, and perspectives. Collecting that data, interpreting it, and extracting knowledge from it is not a trivial exercise. Reporting is not the answer. Volume, velocity, and variability overwhelm the reporting processes. We live in a new world. Analytics must be at the heart of any decision you make. QEval Analytics incorporate and extensively utilize AI, Learning Routines, Algorithms, and Models throughout the solution. Furthermore, QEval is cloud agnostic with flexible deployment & integration capabilities with Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, Google, and Microsoft.
"Our teams have extensive expertise in Customer Interaction Management and Call Center Operations. Etech specializes in the practical and cost-effective application of advanced technologies to identify & solve business problems and increase revenue-generating opportunities. In today's world of Data-Driven decision making, QEval provides enterprises surgical insights into customer behaviors across every touch point of their journey. With QEval Analytics, Etech aims at making data access smarter & easier for EVERYONE - no more data silos. “ said, Etech’s President & CEO Matt Rocco.
