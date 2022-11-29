The 2023 editions of Vibrant’s ACT and GRE prep books are out now

The 2023 editions of ACT and GRE prep books are now available for purchase. Logo of Vibrant Publishers, a book with rays of light unfurling inside

Vibrant Publishers has released the latest editions of one ACT and two GRE practice books

Winning Strategies for ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts is a comprehensive guidebook that takes the learner through all the stages of churning out a high-scoring essay” — Dr. Aimee Weinstein, the author of the book

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACT and GRE test takers can now gear up and practice for the tests as the 2023 editions of Vibrant's Test Prep books have been launched last week. These books are liked and recommended by Midwest Book Review and Reader’s Favorite.

Winning Strategies for ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts is a comprehensive guidebook that takes the learner through all the stages of churning out a high-scoring essay. The 2023 edition of this book was launched on November 24, 2022. Dr. Aimee Weinstein, the author of the book, first breaks down the prompt(s) by asking the question “What is the prompt really asking?” Next, she deconstructs the argument by separating the pros and cons. After having all the data to write the essay, she creates an outline of the essay to save time. By following all these steps, test takers will be able to write a quality essay.

The Midwest Book Review highly commends this book and says, “Thoroughly 'user friendly' in organization and presentation for analyzing each prompt, carefully planning the essay, making a compelling argument, using the allotted time effectively, evaluating sample essays, and increasing a student's test-taking confidence, Winning Strategies For ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts is an ideal and unreservedly recommended study guide and should be a part of every school district and community library college ACT test-taking instructional reference collection.”

GRE Analytical Writing: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics - Book 1 is a practice book for practicing the Issue and Argument tasks in the GRE. The official Issue and Argument tasks are broken down in the book with the help of expert strategies like analyzing the task, stating its assumptions, and segregating its pros and cons. The book also includes sample essays that will help the test taker understand the components of a good essay. Apart from the essays, it also entails all the relevant and updated information about the GRE General Test and scoring guides for the essays. Janelle Fila from Reader’s Favorite says, “Prompts are a really great tool for people to use to practice, and it is so nice to be able to practice from examples that are close to what I could see on the GRE.” This 2023 edition was launched on November 26, 2022.

GRE Text Completion & Sentence Equivalence Practice Questions (2023 edition) will give the test taker a much-needed practice of the Verbal Reasoning section of the GRE. This new edition has been launched today. The 250+ questions in this book are similar to the format of the actual GRE and they come with detailed answer explanations that elaborate on why an option is correct or incorrect. The questions are on a variety of subjects like business, arts and humanities, social sciences, biological sciences, everyday topics, etc.

These books can be purchased from www.vibrantpublishers.com or Amazon.

Vibrant Publishers is also going to release the 2023 editions of six more GRE prep books and one GMAT book by December 2022. All these books can be pre-ordered from their website.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing

Nisha Sharma

3621 Harvard Pl Broomﬁeld, CO 80023

+1-315-413-6418

reachus@vibrantpublishers.com