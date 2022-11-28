Vido’s Health & Beauty USA CEO: Winter Demands Specific Skincare Action
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
HSO Beauty Products Moisturize Skin and Reduce Inflammation
During the winter months, cold winter air dries out your skin”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter is approaching which means changes to the skin.
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.
“Your skin may start feeling tight and itching,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “During the winter months, cold winter air dries out your skin.”
Plummer, whose company distributes Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products, suggests the following winter skincare tips from EverydayHealth.com:
1) Buy a humidifier to moisturize your skin.
2) Lower the thermostat instead of heat, which can make the house even drier.
3) Save on the utility bill and lower the water temperatures for showers and baths.
4) Moisturize hands frequently, especially after washing.
5) Still use sunscreen.
6) Eat right and stay hydrated.
“Perhaps the most important tip to remember is to moisturize, moisturize, and moisturize,” Plummer said. “Our Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products hydrate your skin and help reduce inflammation.”
Byrdie.com lists several HSO skincare health benefits, including:
1) Omega acids help repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture, keeping skin hydrated.
2) Reduce inflammation.
3) Attract moisture.
4) Omega acids soothe skin.
Walmart.com and OneLavi.com carry a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products, including:
1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2) Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream.
3) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum.
4) Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products contain HSO and essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
“Your dry skin during the winter can look red and inflamed,” said Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company. “Inflammation is a key cause of acne, eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis
“What makes HSO great for your skin? It contains omega fatty acids, which are known for their skin health benefits,” he added.
For more information, visit Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, and follow @vidosusa.
