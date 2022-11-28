Submit Release
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA CEO: Winter Demands Specific Skincare Action

Vido's Health & Beauty Products With Hemp Seed Oil Moisturize, Reduce Appearance of Fine Lines and Alleviate Inflammation

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.

Herbal Skincare Elixirs from Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA

HSO Beauty Products Moisturize Skin and Reduce Inflammation

During the winter months, cold winter air dries out your skin”
— Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A.
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter is approaching which means changes to the skin.

“Your skin may start feeling tight and itching,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA. “During the winter months, cold winter air dries out your skin.”

Plummer, whose company distributes Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products, suggests the following winter skincare tips from EverydayHealth.com:

1) Buy a humidifier to moisturize your skin.
2) Lower the thermostat instead of heat, which can make the house even drier.
3) Save on the utility bill and lower the water temperatures for showers and baths.
4) Moisturize hands frequently, especially after washing.
5) Still use sunscreen.
6) Eat right and stay hydrated.

“Perhaps the most important tip to remember is to moisturize, moisturize, and moisturize,” Plummer said. “Our Hemp-Seed Oil skincare products hydrate your skin and help reduce inflammation.”

Byrdie.com lists several HSO skincare health benefits, including:

1) Omega acids help repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture, keeping skin hydrated.
2) Reduce inflammation.
3) Attract moisture.
4) Omega acids soothe skin.

Walmart.com and OneLavi.com carry a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products, including:

1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2) Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream.
3) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum.
4) Repairing Hand Cream that hydrates the skin.

Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products contain HSO and essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.

“Your dry skin during the winter can look red and inflamed,” said Troy Plummer, the co-founder of the company. “Inflammation is a key cause of acne, eczema, dermatitis, and psoriasis

“What makes HSO great for your skin? It contains omega fatty acids, which are known for their skin health benefits,” he added.

For more information, visit Walmart.com, OneLavi.com, and follow @vidosusa.

Robert Grant
InHealth Media
