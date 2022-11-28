Aircraft Resale Organization Partners With 4AIR to Focus on Sustainability
IADA Member Clients Get Free Carbon Assessment, Program Discounts
With today’s growing scrutiny of private travel and its impact on the environment, it’s increasingly important to be able to assist buyers and sellers answer questions about environmental impacts”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, U.S., November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) and 4AIR have partnered to assist the resale industry in being stewards of the planet’s climate. Reducing the carbon footprint of business aviation is in the interests of aircraft operators to protect the global environment and economy.
— Kennedy Ricci, 4AIR President
4AIR, which offers aircraft owners comprehensive full-service sustainability programs, now provides the clients of IADA’s members a free carbon assessment and exclusive discounts on voluntary programs and regulatory monitoring and compliance services. These clients will be able to use a web-based calculator for assessing their carbon footprints, which will give purchasers an idea of what the carbon impact would be when buying a specific aircraft.
“IADA is joining the fight against climate change in a responsible and sensible way. The partnership with 4AIR is a statement that the leaders in the business aviation resale industry place importance on sustainability,” said David Monacell, IADA Chair Emeritus, and Partner in CFS Jets. Over the past year, Monacell led the resale association’s efforts to focus on sustainability.
“We are pleased that 4AIR has joined IADA as a Products and Services member. This new partnership gives IADA’s accredited dealers yet another tool to be the very best counselors available for buyers and sellers of business aircraft,” he added.
“With today’s growing scrutiny of private travel and its impact on the environment, it’s increasingly important to be able to assist buyers and sellers answer questions about prospective aircraft and their environmental impacts,” said Kennedy Ricci, 4AIR President. “We provide an avenue to help those looking to make meaningful, verified, and documented steps in understanding and minimizing their environmental footprint. IADA and its members are helping lead the industry to a sustainable future.”
4AIR offers comprehensive turnkey solutions for aviation that are easily incorporated into operations of varying sizes and missions. Its reports simplify voluntary and compliance reporting and align with industry standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHG Protocol).
About 4AIR
4AIR is an industry pioneer, offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types and provides a simplified and verifiable path for private aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction.
The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively greater impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies. For more information, go to www.4air.aero.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA-accredited aircraft dealers are active in all areas of the world, many in multiple regions. Nearly every dealer does business in North America, 56 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 44 percent are active in Latin America, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region and 39 percent work in the Middle East and Africa. For more go https://iada.aero.
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume.
IADA offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency in aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft.
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here