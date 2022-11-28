Dripping Springs, Personal Warehouses
Expansion in the Texas Hill CountryDRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Warehouse is proud to announce its next project in Dripping Springs, TX. Located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Dripping Springs is another project designed and built to serve customers with smaller, more affordable, flexible warehouses to Work – Store – Play in. Personal Warehouses are for Sale and for Lease and are now accepting reservations and priority wait list customers. Units are sized between 1,000 SF and 1,500 SF, perfect for small business, motor & sport enthusiasts, and hobbyists.
Dripping Springs Personal Warehouse features:
- Location
---- Popular Texas Hill County | 15415 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs, TX
- Best-In-Class Finishes
---- Restrooms & Shower Rough in’s
---- Wet Bars
---- HVAC – fully climate-controlled
---- Mezzanines with flooring & electrical and lighting packages
---- Polished or Poly Aspartic Concrete Floors
---- Painted / Finished Interior Walls
---- 14x14 or 10’x 14’ overhead doors + Operator + MyQ Technology
---- Electronic Door Locks
---- Masonry Construction with Best-in-Class Insulation
---- 24/7 access & ADA Accessible
- Options on Select Units
---- Balconies
---- Fenced Back Yards
- Parking, Parking, Parking – Business runs on Parking!
---- Parking Ratio of 3:2/1,000 SF!
------- Typical Warehouse is only 1/1,000 SF
---- Shared & Common Parking Spaces
---- Dedicated Spots available for lease
- Utilities
---- Pedernales Electric COOP
---- Rain Harvesting with Well Backup for Domestic Supply
---- High Speed Internet
- Financing Available
---- Preferred lenders offering discounted rates and fees
---- SBA eligible
The Dripping Springs Personal Warehouse will have a Spring 2023 Groundbreaking and a Fall 2023 Delivery. Now Accepting Reservations and Priority Waitlist Reservations. Call or email today to learn more about Personal Warehouse and to reserve now for secure preferred pricing and units
Phone: 512-522-4833
Email: info@personalwarehouse.com
About Personal Warehouse: Founded in 1999, PW Development has pioneered the design, development, and evolution of Personal Warehouses into a new class of real estate. Designed for Work – Store – Play, Personal Warehouses are perfect for businesses that need flexible areas for creative office space, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, receiving, and so much more. If you are seeking an innovative, smaller, more affordable space, a Personal Warehouse is the perfect solution.
Website: http://personalwarehouse.com/
Steven Garrison
Personal Warehouse
+1 512-522-4833
