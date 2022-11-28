Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,936 in the last 365 days.

Dripping Springs, Personal Warehouses

A sketch of a white warehouse

Sample Rendering

A site plan of a warehouse

Dripping Springs Site Plan

An aerial shot of an undeveloped plot of land

Dripping Springs Aerial

Expansion in the Texas Hill Country

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Warehouse is proud to announce its next project in Dripping Springs, TX. Located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, Dripping Springs is another project designed and built to serve customers with smaller, more affordable, flexible warehouses to Work – Store – Play in. Personal Warehouses are for Sale and for Lease and are now accepting reservations and priority wait list customers. Units are sized between 1,000 SF and 1,500 SF, perfect for small business, motor & sport enthusiasts, and hobbyists.

Dripping Springs Personal Warehouse features:
- Location
---- Popular Texas Hill County | 15415 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs, TX

- Best-In-Class Finishes
---- Restrooms & Shower Rough in’s
---- Wet Bars
---- HVAC – fully climate-controlled
---- Mezzanines with flooring & electrical and lighting packages
---- Polished or Poly Aspartic Concrete Floors
---- Painted / Finished Interior Walls
---- 14x14 or 10’x 14’ overhead doors + Operator + MyQ Technology
---- Electronic Door Locks
---- Masonry Construction with Best-in-Class Insulation
---- 24/7 access & ADA Accessible

- Options on Select Units
---- Balconies
---- Fenced Back Yards

- Parking, Parking, Parking – Business runs on Parking!
---- Parking Ratio of 3:2/1,000 SF!
------- Typical Warehouse is only 1/1,000 SF
---- Shared & Common Parking Spaces
---- Dedicated Spots available for lease

- Utilities
---- Pedernales Electric COOP
---- Rain Harvesting with Well Backup for Domestic Supply
---- High Speed Internet

- Financing Available
---- Preferred lenders offering discounted rates and fees
---- SBA eligible

The Dripping Springs Personal Warehouse will have a Spring 2023 Groundbreaking and a Fall 2023 Delivery. Now Accepting Reservations and Priority Waitlist Reservations. Call or email today to learn more about Personal Warehouse and to reserve now for secure preferred pricing and units
Phone: 512-522-4833
Email: info@personalwarehouse.com

About Personal Warehouse: Founded in 1999, PW Development has pioneered the design, development, and evolution of Personal Warehouses into a new class of real estate. Designed for Work – Store – Play, Personal Warehouses are perfect for businesses that need flexible areas for creative office space, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, receiving, and so much more. If you are seeking an innovative, smaller, more affordable space, a Personal Warehouse is the perfect solution.
Website: http://personalwarehouse.com/

Steven Garrison
Personal Warehouse
+1 512-522-4833
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Dripping Springs, Personal Warehouses

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.