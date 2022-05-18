New Personal Warehouse Project in Brown Deer, WI
Expanding Across the U.S.BROWN DEER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Warehouse is pleased to announce its first project in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, a village in Milwaukee County and a suburb of Milwaukee. The Brown Deer Personal Warehouse project is an extension of the current brand into a new market that is sorely underserved.
The Personal Warehouse Brown Deer project is a conversion of an existing single tenant building located in the Brown Deer Business Park, at the intersection of Brown Deer Rd and N Green Bay Rd. Personal Warehouses are smaller more affordable flexible spaces to Work-Store-Play. They are ideal for creative office, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, fulfillment, storage & mancaves! The units will be available For Sale and For Lease.
“For over 20 years we have been creating an innovative and customized solution for business and sport & motor enthusiasts,” says Steve Garrison, the Founder and CEO of Personal Warehouse. “We fill a gap in the real estate market between self-storage and traditional offices or warehouses. Our spaces are highly customized and designed with our customers in mind. We are excited to bring Personal Warehouse to Wisconsin with this first location.”
Some features of the Brown Deer project include:
• Project Size: 1 Building | 16 Units | 29,934 SF
• Unit Sizes: 1,454 - 2,951 SF
• LED lighting & 3-phase power
• 10x8’ Overhead Doors & Operators
• HVAC – Fully Climate Controlled
• Private Restrooms with Shower Rough-In’s
• Wet Bars
• Gated & 24/7 Access
• Outdoor Gathering Areas
• Dedicated Driveway for Each Unit
• 12’ to 13’ Clear Height
• Broker Friendly
Personal Warehouse plans to commence construction in July 2022 with a Fall 2022 delivery. For more information, visit https://personalwarehouse.com/brown-deer-wi/ or contact us at 414-501-7171 to secure your space now.
About Personal Warehouse: Founded in 1999, PW Development has pioneered the design, development, and evolution of Personal Warehouses into a new class of real estate. Designed for Work – Store – Play, Personal Warehouses are perfect for businesses that need flexible areas for creative office space, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, receiving, and so much more. If you are seeking an innovative, smaller, more affordable space, a Personal Warehouse is the perfect solution.
