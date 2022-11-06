Submit Release
Personal Warehouse Conversion at Brown Deer, WI Project

An interior of a warehouse in a state of demolition

Interior Demo of Brown Deer

Digging up existing landscaping outside of a warehouse

Exterior Landscaping Demo of Brown Deer

BROWN DEER, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demolition and conversion began at the Brown Deer Personal Warehouse project last week. The project is a conversion of an existing single tenant building into 16 units designed to Work-Store-Play. Last week the demolition team tore down ceilings to get to ductwork, prepped floors for refinishing, and started to dig up the existing landscaping and pavement outside. Personal Warehouse anxiously awaits the end of demo, so they can get to building!

Personal Warehouses are smaller more affordable flexible spaces to Work-Store-Play. They are ideal for creative office, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, fulfillment, storage & mancaves! The units are available For Sale and For Lease and reservations are not being accepted. Tours and showings December 7th & 8th!

Some features of the Brown Deer project include:
• Project Size: 1 Building | 16 Units | 29,934 SF
• Unit Sizes: 1,454 - 2,951 SF
• LED lighting & 3-phase power
• 10x8’ Overhead Doors & Operators
• HVAC – Fully Climate Controlled
• Private Restrooms with Shower Rough-In’s
• Wet Bars
• Gated & 24/7 Access
• Outdoor Gathering Areas
• Dedicated Driveway for Each Unit
• 12’ to 13’ Clear Height
• Broker Friendly – 3% COOP & Seller Prepared Contracts!

Personal Warehouse plans on a March 2023 delivery. For more information, visit https://personalwarehouse.com/brown-deer-wi/ or contact us at 414-501-7171 to secure your space now.


About Personal Warehouse: Founded in 1999, PW Development has pioneered the design, development, and evolution of Personal Warehouses into a new class of real estate. Designed for Work – Store – Play, Personal Warehouses are perfect for businesses that need flexible areas for creative office space, fabrication, warehousing, shipping, receiving, and so much more. If you are seeking an innovative, smaller, more affordable space, a Personal Warehouse is the perfect solution.
Website: http://personalwarehouse.com/

Steven Garrison
Personal Warehouse
+1 630-779-7847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.