Lawn Care Up Offers 100% Electric Lawn Care Services in Sacramento, CA Area

New local business aims to reduce emissions and noise that come from gas-powered lawn care

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new local lawn care service is promising less air and noise pollution for Sacramento lawn care and Natomas lawn care needs. Lawn Care Up utilizes only 100% electric lawn care equipment, resulting in zero emissions and reduced noise pollution.

Servicing Sacramento, specifically Natomas and West Sacramento, Lawn Care Up’s offerings provide the type of environmental changes that are taking root across the nation as an increase in consumer interest in electric lawn care equipment is rising, with commercial demand not far behind.

And California is leading the way in driving that demand. In October, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law making California the first state to ban the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment by 2024 in an effort to curb emissions. According to the California Air Resources Board, using a commercial gas-powered lawnmower for an hour creates the same amount of smog-forming pollution as driving a car 300 miles from LA to Las Vegas.

“We are excited to be on the forefront of change,” said Iggy Artemenko, Lawn Care Up founder. “Because we are a new business, we can invest in environmentally-friendly equipment from the start. Of course, the up-front costs are more, but the ongoing benefits to our community are substantial.”

Lawn Care Up’s bi-weekly lawn care service includes soil testing, mowing, edging, blowing, aeration (creating holes in ground to allow oxygen to the roots), dethatching (removing dead plant material from the grass), fertilizing, removing fallen leaves, hedge trimming, weed management as well as pre-emergent spraying.

In addition to being 100% electric-powered and with lower environmental impact than competitors, Lawn Care Up strives to stand out in the industry with fast customer response times and reasonable prices. “Basic principles of customer service are more important now than ever: respond quickly, be fair, show up when you say you will and deliver what you promise,” said Iggy Artemenko. “That’s our focus.”

For more information or to schedule an estimate, contact (916) 250-2924 or visit www.lawncareup.com



About Lawn Care Up

Lawn Care Up is an environmentally friendly lawn care service that uses 100% electric equipment, resulting in zero emissions and significantly reduced noise pollution. Serving the Sacramento, specifically Natomas and West Sacramento neighborhoods, Lawn Care Up is customer-focused, responsive and offers a 100% money back guarantee. For more information, visit: www.lawncareup.com.

