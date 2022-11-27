Westminster Barracks / Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1007138
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600
DATE/TIME: November 27, at 0947 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 356 Main Street, Cavendish, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Mercedes A. Elazem
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT
VICTIM: Singleton’s General Store
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/27/2022, at approximately 0947, State Police dispatch received a report of an individual attempting to steal from Singleton’s General Store in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.
Further investigation revealed that the accused, Mercedes A. Elazem (22), attempted to shoplift from the store.
Elazem was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division, on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YN
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 at 0800 Hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Nathan Greco
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)-722-4600
Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov