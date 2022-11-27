Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Retail Theft

CASE#: 22B1007138

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Greco                              

STATION: Westminster Barracks                      

CONTACT#: (802)-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: November 27, at 0947 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 356 Main Street, Cavendish, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Mercedes A. Elazem

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, VT

 

VICTIM: Singleton’s General Store

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cavendish, VT

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/27/2022, at approximately 0947, State Police dispatch received a report of an individual attempting to steal from Singleton’s General Store in the Town of Cavendish (Windsor County), Vermont.

 

Further investigation revealed that the accused, Mercedes A. Elazem (22), attempted to shoplift from the store.

 

Elazem was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division, on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023, at 0800 hours to answer to the above charge.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: YN

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/03/2023 at 0800 Hours          

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Nathan Greco

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)-722-4600

Nathan.Greco@Vermont.gov

 

 

