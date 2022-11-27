RE: Partial lane closure

Roadway is back open

From: Aumand, Kimberly

Sent: Sunday, November 27, 2022 3:24 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: Partial lane closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 SB in the area of mm 22.6 Putney Vermont will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.