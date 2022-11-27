RE: Partial lane closure
Roadway is back open
From: Aumand, Kimberly
Sent: Sunday, November 27, 2022 3:24 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Partial lane closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I91 SB in the area of mm 22.6 Putney Vermont will be down to one lane due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE . Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.