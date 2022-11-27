North Carolina Holiday Flotilla announces 2022 winners

2022 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla ‘Best in Show’ – Photo by Bill Baggett

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach.

“I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd. “Every spectator I spoke to told me this was one of the best Flotillas they can remember. It was a special night and an all-around great weekend.”

“The weather was perfect, and the parade of boats was amazing,” added Bill Baggett, long-time Flotilla supporter and co-owner of Blockade Runner Beach Resort. “The crowd was larger than ever, and the holiday season is off to a great start.”

Boyd announced all Flotilla winners at an awards ceremony today. Captain Doug Spencer, at the helm of Legacy, won the Best in Show Award.

CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AND PHOTOS.

Airlie Gardens’ 17th annual Enchanted Airlie resumes December 2-22, bringing 35 acres of night-time forest and walking trails to life with sparkling lights, seasonal music, and magical holiday displays. Although sold out, a limited number of tickets are available to Blockade Runner Beach Resort guests.

Many homes and businesses on Wrightsville Beach are decked out through December for the annual Holiday Decorating Contest, supported by the Harbor Island Garden Club and the Town of Wrightsville Beach.

Contact:

Levi Boyd, Event Chair
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla
info@NCHolidayFlotilla.org
www.NCHolidayFlotilla.org

Robert B Butler
Communications | Public Relations
www.NCPressRelease.org
www.RBButler.com

Permission granted for redistribution.

#NCHolidayFlotilla #WrightsvilleBeach #NorthCarolina #FlotillaWinners #Wilmington #AirlieGardens #ZambelliFireworks #Fireworks #HolidayLights #BlockadeRunnerResort #Flotilla #EnchantedAirlie #PublicGardens #ChristmasLights #Santa #LeviBoyd #Janine Powell #HomeDecorating #TOWB #NewHanoverCountyParks

Robert B Butler
Communications & Public Relations
+1 919-455-8345
email us here

You just read:

North Carolina Holiday Flotilla announces 2022 winners

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Robert B Butler
Communications & Public Relations
+1 919-455-8345
Company/Organization
North Carolina Press Release
340 Allister Drive, Suite 315
Raleigh, North Carolina, 27609
United States
919-455-8345
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Statewide and nationwide PR campaigns – Public relations for public good

http://www.RBButler.com

More From This Author
North Carolina Holiday Flotilla announces 2022 winners
Magical lighting exhibition illuminates NC State University Arboretum
Enchanted Airlie, North Carolina Flotilla, Fireworks to launch coastal holidays
View All Stories From This Author