North Carolina Holiday Flotilla announces 2022 winners

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 39th North Carolina Holiday Flotilla, Zambelli Fireworks, and Airlie Gardens’ Enchanted Airlie launched the coastal holiday season on Thanksgiving weekend at Wrightsville Beach.

“I have to give it to the captains; they truly brought their ‘A-game’ this year,” said Flotilla Chairman Levi Boyd. “Every spectator I spoke to told me this was one of the best Flotillas they can remember. It was a special night and an all-around great weekend.”

“The weather was perfect, and the parade of boats was amazing,” added Bill Baggett, long-time Flotilla supporter and co-owner of Blockade Runner Beach Resort. “The crowd was larger than ever, and the holiday season is off to a great start.”

Boyd announced all Flotilla winners at an awards ceremony today. Captain Doug Spencer, at the helm of Legacy, won the Best in Show Award.

Airlie Gardens’ 17th annual Enchanted Airlie resumes December 2-22, bringing 35 acres of night-time forest and walking trails to life with sparkling lights, seasonal music, and magical holiday displays. Although sold out, a limited number of tickets are available to Blockade Runner Beach Resort guests.

Many homes and businesses on Wrightsville Beach are decked out through December for the annual Holiday Decorating Contest, supported by the Harbor Island Garden Club and the Town of Wrightsville Beach.

