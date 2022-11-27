New Orleans Cosmetics CEO Chanté Powell Helps Students and Alumni Wear College Colors with Pride

Chanté Powell, owner of Admired Creations Admired Creations

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendsetting entrepreneur Chanté Powell is making her mark in the lucrative beauty and cosmetics arena with an extensive line of products that celebrate collegiate school pride. According to Powell, the innovative founder of Admired Creations, “We’re proud to present a variety of cosmetic products that every beauty-loving, degree-earning individual will appreciate, including eyeshadow palettes, hair clips, cases, and more. Whether it’s game day, rush week, or an average weekday, our custom-made products are designed to make every occasion more special, effortlessly adding a personal touch to your looks.”

PWI and HBCU graduate, Chanté is a former teen mom who beat the odds and is now the owner of the first ever collegiate cosmetic company. With a background in business administration, she and her team are determined to make a huge footprint in the ever-changing makeup world. They endeavor to bring together students from different school types with their own products that give them a sense of school pride.

The search is over for a line of products for college students and alumni that showcase school colors and logos. These high-quality makeup products are manufactured under a cruelty-free process and fulfill the responsibility of protecting customers and animals. They offer a direct-to-consumer cosmetic line via an e-commerce platform where items can be purchased easily from any location, including private homes, offices, and even dorm rooms.

Whether cheering a team on, gathering for alumni weekend, or scampering across campus, Admired Creations will help fans do it in style regardless of the setting or season. From eye-catching shadows and blingy, bold hair clips, to AirPod cases, these items exhibit pride in self accomplishment and future hopes.

CEO Powell states, “Our commitment to quality and safety exceeds expectations, making us the cheerleader you can trust to bring you long-lasting fun and confidence as you strive to meet your goals and change the world.”

For more information, please contact Chanté Powell at admiredcreationsllc@gmail.com or phone: 504-717-1994 or go to Website: www.admiredcreations.com.