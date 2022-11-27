New Orleans Cosmetics CEO Chanté Powell Helps Students and Alumni Wear College Colors with Pride

Chanté Powell, owner of Admired Creations

Chanté Powell, owner of Admired Creations

Admired Creations

Admired Creations

“We’re proud to present a variety of cosmetic products that every beauty-loving, degree-earning individual will appreciate."”
— Chanté Powell

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendsetting entrepreneur Chanté Powell is making her mark in the lucrative beauty and cosmetics arena with an extensive line of products that celebrate collegiate school pride. According to Powell, the innovative founder of Admired Creations, “We’re proud to present a variety of cosmetic products that every beauty-loving, degree-earning individual will appreciate, including eyeshadow palettes, hair clips, cases, and more. Whether it’s game day, rush week, or an average weekday, our custom-made products are designed to make every occasion more special, effortlessly adding a personal touch to your looks.”

PWI and HBCU graduate, Chanté is a former teen mom who beat the odds and is now the owner of the first ever collegiate cosmetic company. With a background in business administration, she and her team are determined to make a huge footprint in the ever-changing makeup world. They endeavor to bring together students from different school types with their own products that give them a sense of school pride.

The search is over for a line of products for college students and alumni that showcase school colors and logos. These high-quality makeup products are manufactured under a cruelty-free process and fulfill the responsibility of protecting customers and animals. They offer a direct-to-consumer cosmetic line via an e-commerce platform where items can be purchased easily from any location, including private homes, offices, and even dorm rooms.

Whether cheering a team on, gathering for alumni weekend, or scampering across campus, Admired Creations will help fans do it in style regardless of the setting or season. From eye-catching shadows and blingy, bold hair clips, to AirPod cases, these items exhibit pride in self accomplishment and future hopes.
CEO Powell states, “Our commitment to quality and safety exceeds expectations, making us the cheerleader you can trust to bring you long-lasting fun and confidence as you strive to meet your goals and change the world.”

For more information, please contact Chanté Powell at admiredcreationsllc@gmail.com or phone: 504-717-1994 or go to Website: www.admiredcreations.com.

Chanté Powell
Admired Creations
+1 504-717-1994
admiredcreationsllc@gmail.com

You just read:

New Orleans Cosmetics CEO Chanté Powell Helps Students and Alumni Wear College Colors with Pride

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Chanté Powell
Admired Creations
+1 504-717-1994 admiredcreationsllc@gmail.com
Company/Organization
My Media Buzz
PO Box 37
Odenton, Maryland, 21113
United States
+1 240-495-3189
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
New Orleans Cosmetics CEO Chanté Powell Helps Students and Alumni Wear College Colors with Pride
Motivational Speaker Keonna Hamlett Offers Confidence Building Webinars
Veteran-Owned Altruistic Joe Coffee Offers Brew From Guatemalan Women-Owned Farm
View All Stories From This Author