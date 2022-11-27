PM inaugurates important items of Southern Petrochemical Complex project

VIETNAM, November 27 -

BÀ RỊA- VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday attended the inauguration ceremony of the port-specialised tank cluster and a central utility plant of the Southern Petrochemical Complex project in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

The newly-inaugurated items are essential and inseparable parts of the Southern Petrochemical Complex, a major project of the oil and gas sector that has a total investment of over US$5 billion.

Addressing the event, PM Chính underlined that despite difficulties during the construction of the cluster and the plant, especially those from COVID-19, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, investors, contractors and relevant agencies exerted great efforts for their completion.

He also attributed the result to the effective cooperation between Việt Nam and Thailand, the sound relationship between contractors and the host locality, as well as between central and local agencies.

The Southern Petrochemical Complex has a significant role, together with the Nghi Sơn Refinery in the north and Bình Sơn Refinery in the central region, forming a network of refineries across the country, ensuring the supply of petroleum for the domestic market, he noted.

​Highlighting the large workload of the project, the PM asked the investors, the local administration and relevant agencies to continue to work hard to finish other items of the project as scheduled with high quality.

He also underscored the motto of turning words into actions, with harmonised interest, shared risks and win-win spirit during the implementation of the project.

Roongrote Rangsiyopash, Chairman and CEO of Siam Cement Group (SCG), one of the leading industrial firms of Thailand and the parent company of Long Sơn Petrochemicals (LSP), the investor of the project, said that the complex is a major project of SCG Chemicals in Việt Nam, showing a long-term commitment of the firm to the sustainable development of the country.

He said that the project is built with the latest technologies in the region, aiming to ensure operating standards, which demonstrates the group's strong commitment to safety and environmental protection.

Earlier, PM Chinh took a helicopter tour to look into the planning of major projects in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

After listening to provincial leaders' report, the PM stressed that the locality has great yet untapped potential for development. However, he pointed to environmental protection as a challenge facing the province as it is developing industry and services at the same time.

He reminded the province to promptly complete its master planning with spaces for the development of services, industry and urban areas. The service sector should focus on tourism and logistics, while the industry sector should concentrate on oil and gas, manufacturing-processing and high-tech industries.

The Government leader underlined that the planning should take into account environmental factors to avoid conflicts in the development process, affecting the environment. He also underscored the need to preserve the forest. — VNS