PR Agency S Cubed Productions, LLC Empowers the Underdogs: Looking Forward to 2023 Client Campaigns

Peace, Prosperity, and Purpose Public Relations for Education, Fashion/Beauty, Nonprofit, and Sports.

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To level the playing field between small businesses and large corporations, NY, LA, and Richmond, Virginia-based PR Agency S Cubed Productions, LLC has made it their mission to uplift the efforts of hard-working business owners. SCP works to enhance the media presence of those in the beauty, fashion, entertainment, non-profit, education, and sports industries.

With its A La Carte and Full-Service options, SCP promises its clients organic growth and engagement that is nurtured by a team of dedicated professionals who have a client-first mindset. After 12+ years in the industry, media expert and owner of SCP Sheena Palmer has grown her company alongside her clients to achieve groundbreaking accomplishments. SCP is a two-time award-winning PR Agency for its success in the industry as 2021 Best In Mount Vernon and 2022 Best In Richmond, Virginia Public Relations Firm.

2022 has been an extraordinary year for SCP clients. African Luxury fashion brand Yelestitches single-handedly sold out her SCP Produced NYFW show at the RL Hotel in February. August brought the launch of the Regal collection at the “Yelestitches Takes Over Baltimore Harbor” event in Baltimore, MD. One of her most iconic designs from her "Always Summer Collection" was also worn on the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Bloody Red Carpet.

KOLPEACE, a Baltimore, MD performative fine artist, was featured on Center Stage at the Essence Festival of Culture and continues to bridge communities through art and art education. He was also featured at 2022 The James M. Dixon Foundation's Purple Affair.

Talent management company Multi-Ethnic Talent & Promotions has grown its engagement by 66.1% with a reach of 11,000. With the teamwork of SCP, their actors have graced screens in media such as The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Netflix's Christmas With You, and ABC's Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary.

Junita "Harlemz1stLad3" Purcell has expanded the reach of small business financing and education with Grameen America as its new chair in Harlem, NY. She has ushered in White Label Market awareness by presenting at the White Label Convention at Jacob Javitz Center. Her expertise has also provided her with the opportunity to mint her very own NFT in OpenSea. SCP has worked with Ms. Purcell's distribution of business education packages for small businesses in black and brown communities.

Former client Dr. Gloria Pope, owner of Black Girl Everything, LLC and The Daisy Dream Project, Inc., released her self-published debut novel “Hero: Memoirs of Infertility”. To share the novel’s message and to continue the conversation on infertility and IVF, Dr. Gloria traveled the U.S. on her National Pop-up Shop and Book Tour. The book tour visited many cities including Detroit, MI, Houston, TX, Atlanta, Georgia, and Cleveland, OH.

S Cubed Productions now has available openings to support the goals and ambitions of individuals, small businesses, and corporations in their 2023 marketing and branding campaigns. Visit the SCP services page to see the list of services offered: https://www.scubedproductionsinc.com/services.html.

Read and contribute to the next quarterly newsletter or monthly e-newsletter that has a readership of 15,000 readers and a reach of over 2,000 media professionals. Contact lina@scubedproductionsinc.com for more information on how to get involved in the SCP newsletter.

Join the SCP Internship Program for an immersive six-month experience preparing college students for careers in public relations, industry video editing, and journalism. Though the program is a fully virtual and welcoming environment, the rigorous activity proves to sharpen the skills of interns as they prepare for life after college graduation in their careers. The 2022 May cohort recently wrapped up an amazing program with many deliverables that had a significant impact on the success of client campaigns. Growth in product engagement by a minimum of 85% (54% conversion), 71 media placement opportunities, and execution of 5 red carpet events only scratch the surface of their six months of hard work and dedication.

Breanna Petersen, Intern

S Cubed Productions, LLC

breanna@scubedproductionsinc.com

Sheena Palmer, Lead Publicist

S Cubed Productions LLC

+1 347-292-9043

Multi-Ethnic Talent & Promotion Shower Karaoke