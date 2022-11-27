Festive atmosphere at the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival

MACAU, November 27 - The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau, and title-sponsored by Galaxy Entertainment Group, will be held on 4 December. To allow participants, residents and tourists to experience the vibrant and joyful atmosphere of the event, the 8-day 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival is being held from 27 November to 4 December.

Marathon Carnival creates festive atmosphere

The 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival features a wide range of activities, including display of medals from previous editions, game booths and lucky draws. In addition, sportswear, supplements, medical and health care products will also feature at the Carnival, with shopping discounts on offer.

The opening ceremony of the Carnival was held at 1600 today on 1/F of Broadway Theatre, and guests included: Pun Weng Kun, President of Sports Bureau; Ng Iok Tong, Chairman of Supervisory Committee of General Association of Athletics of Macau; Buddy Lam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Office of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Allen Lau and Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of Sports Bureau.

Bib available for collection from today

Participants of the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon may collect their bib and information document at 1200-2100 from 27 November to 2 December, and at 1200-2200 on 3 December on M/F of Broadway MacauTM, upon presentation of their registration receipt, identification document and a proof of COVID-19 vaccination (primary vaccination series completed by 20 November). The Organizing Committee will also provide a free COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) package to each participant. Participants are reminded that COVID-19 nucleic acid test (NAT) result is not necessary for bib collection, but they must undergo a RAT on race day and present a 24-hour valid negative NAT result before being permitted to take part in the race.

Participants who are unable to collect the items may authorize another person to collect on his/her behalf by signing the authorization on the registration receipt. The person collecting on behalf of the participants must present his/her ID, the registration receipt with authorization signature, a copy of the participant’s ID and proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

To ensure that the event is held under safe conditions, participants will be required to show their Macao Health Code, a 24-hour valid negative NAT result and a negative RAT result undergone on race day when entering the venue on race day. Participants must also undergo body temperature checks, and follow and comply with the anti-epidemic measures set by the Organizing Committee. Furthermore, participants are reminded to practice and prepare for the races as their level of fitness permits, and to read the regulations carefully.

For moreinformation, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.