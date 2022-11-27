Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment (3 Counts)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

VSP NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3004295

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: 11/25/2022 at approximately 1950 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 127 Ehrich Road, Shaftsbury, VT, 05262

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment (3 Counts) - 13 V.S.A. 1025

 

ACCUSED: Gerardo J. Zelayagranados

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shaftsbury, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Russell Piper

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schenectady, New York

 

VICTIM: Randy Persaud

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schenectady, New York

 

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 15

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Schenectady, New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a weapons offense at a residence on Ehrich Road in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that the defendant Gerardo Zelayagranados (31) from Shaftsbury, Vermont, recklessly endangered the three victims listed above with a firearm. Throughout the investigation, Troopers discovered that several firearm shell casings were discharged at the residence in a reckless manner. None of the three victims were injured during the incident.

 

On the night of the incident, Troopers and other law enforcement agencies attempted to locate the defendant at the known residence. After several hours of holding a perimeter at the residence, law enforcement cleared the scene to avoid an escalated situation.

 

On November 26th, 2022, at approximately 1828 hours, Troopers responded to the defendant’s residence and made contact with the defendant. Troopers placed the defendant under arrest without further incident. The defendant was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, the defendant was issued conditions of release and held on $200.00 bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Center. The defendant was lodged for the above charge and must answer the charge at a later date and time at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/28/2022 at 12:30 P.M.            

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center (MVCC)

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

