Simply Men's Health, Boca Raton's Preferred Men's Sexual Health Clinic, Announces New Revolutionary ED Treatment
RejuvaWAVE Multi-Wave Shockwave℠, combining acoustic wave and laser, is a game-changer in ED shockwave with over a 95% success rate in curing ED and Peyronie's.
I had gone to a previous place …this one is the real deal. Absolutely a completely different procedure. Everything here is much better. The procedure working the first time. Completely satisfied”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aging men in South Florida no longer have to accept erectile dysfunction as a normal part of aging. Research shows that a healthy sex life is essential not just in the bedroom, but for your overall health and longevity as well. Thanks to Simply Men’s Health’s ground-breaking ED treatment, now men can enjoy a spontaneous sex life again. No needles, No pills, No Surgery.
In 2015, Dr. Joan Katz, M.D., M.P.H., a Harvard-trained physician and founder of Simply Men’s Health revolutionized the treatment of ED with RejuvaWAVE® ED shockwave. Although ED shockwave has been used in Europe for over 20 years, prior to RejuvaWAVE®, the mainstay ED treatment was either Viagra, penile injections, or as a last resort a penile implant.
Now again in 2022, Dr. Katz is revolutionizing ED treatment with the first-of-its kind RejuvaWAVE Multi Wave Shockwave℠ protocol. Specifically, according to Dr. Katz, “this ED treatment combines the proprietary RejuvaWAVE® protocol with state-of-the-art photobiomodulation technology to treat the root cause of the problem.” As a result, this protocol improves upon the success or RejuvaWAVE®. In our office our patients are reporting over 95% success rate in reversing and curing ED and Peyronie’s.
RejuvaWAVE Multi Wave Shockwave℠ naturally restores spontaneous sexual function, gives you harder and longer lasting erections, and increases penile sensation by the following mechanisms:
• Activates your body’s own stem cells and healing power
• Stimulates cellular metabolism and tissue regeneration
• Increases ATP production
• Dissolves micro-plaque in blood vessels restoring blood flow
• Stimulates growth of new blood vessels increasing blood flow
• Promotes regeneration of nerve tissue improving sensation and pleasure
• Breaks up scar tissue decreasing the curvature of Peyronie’s Disease
Since the introduction of RejuvaWAVE®, many ED clinics are popping up offering different versions of ED shockwave. However, not all ED shockwave treatments are the same. Specifically, RejuvaWAVE® distinguishes itself from all other ED Shockwave therapies by our proprietary, multi-modality protocol technique developed by Dr. Katz in 2015. In addition, our trained medical professionals use the genuine, Swiss Storz medical device. Patients travel to our Boca Raton office from all over the world for our exclusive RejuvaWAVE Multi Wave Shockwave℠.
About Simply Men’s Health
Simply Men’s Health is the premier men’s clinic in Boca Raton serving South Florida since 2014. In contrast to many EPAT wave franchises, we are, first and foremost, a medical practice owned and operated by physicians. We put the health and safety and satisfaction of our patients above profit. Overall, we provide the most innovative, state-of-the-art treatments that harness your body’s own healing capacity to naturally restore your sexual vitality. From the moment you enter our Zen-like facility and greeted by our highly-trained and professional staff, you will feel relaxed and comfortable to confidentially discuss your most private health needs. You no longer need to suffer. ONE visit can change your life.
The RejuvaWAVE Multi Shockwave DIfference℠