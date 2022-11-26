St. Albans Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2006811
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022 at approximately 3:21 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Perley Rd., Enosburg
VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Joseph Morits III
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Dylan Jenot
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 26, 2022 at approximately 3:21 PM Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a car versus pedestrian collision on Perley Rd. in the Town of Enosburg.
Investigation revealed that 20-year-old Dylan Jenot was walking westbound on the right-hand side of Perley Rd. 46-year-old Joseph Morits III was traveling westbound on Perley Rd. in a 2012 Chevrolet truck. In the area of the Enosburg-Berkshire town line, Jenot was struck by Mortis’ vehicle. Jenot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on scene.
Mortis showed signs of impairment while speaking with Troopers. He was subsequently arrested for DUI and Negligent Operation. Morits was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to his charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 12/20/22 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Justin Wagner
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: 802-524-5993