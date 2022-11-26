St. Albans Barracks / DUI / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006811

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/26/2022 at approximately 3:21 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Perley Rd., Enosburg

VIOLATION: DUI / Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Joseph Morits III

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VICTIM: Dylan Jenot

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On November 26, 2022 at approximately 3:21 PM Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were dispatched to a car versus pedestrian collision on Perley Rd. in the Town of Enosburg.

Investigation revealed that 20-year-old Dylan Jenot was walking westbound on the right-hand side of Perley Rd. 46-year-old Joseph Morits III was traveling westbound on Perley Rd. in a 2012 Chevrolet truck. In the area of the Enosburg-Berkshire town line, Jenot was struck by Mortis’ vehicle. Jenot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries on scene.

Mortis showed signs of impairment while speaking with Troopers. He was subsequently arrested for DUI and Negligent Operation. Morits was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to his charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 12/20/22 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993