St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4004030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: May 6, 2025, at 1918 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lyndon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant

ACCUSED: Myisha Reid

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 6, 2025, at approximately 1918 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a suspicious individual rolling around on the ground with what appeared to be a needle sticking out of their leg in the Town of Lyndon, Vermont. EMS initially responded and confirmed the welfare of the individual. Shortly thereafter, a second call was received about the same individual now causing a disturbance in the Cumberland Farms parking lot. Troopers arrived on scene and were able to locate the individual based on a description provided by one of the complainants. The female was identified as Myisha Reid (29) of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Reid showed signs of being impaired by narcotics and was being taken into protective custody when she began to create a disturbance in front of the Cumberland Farms. Reid was subsequently taken into custody and charged with aggravated disorderly conduct. Troopers were later notified Reid was also wanted on an In-State Warrant for Return on Mittimus. Reid was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks before being brought to the correctional facility in St. Johnsbury. Reid was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division on June 2, 2025 at 0830 hours for the aggravated disorderly conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

