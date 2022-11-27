Westmount Park Receives New Trees Thanks to City of Dallas Park & Rec, Arbor Day Foundation & PricewaterhouseCoopers

Volunteers from PwC helped on planting day Bur oak, Cedar elm, Chinquapin oaks are among several species that went in the ground

Westmount Park received 50 new trees through Dallas Park and Rec’s Branching Out Program, which creates healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas parks.

The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat.” — Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation

DALLAS, TX, USA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westmount Park photos: https://tinyurl.com/2yndh2ja

Photo Credit: Texas Trees Foundation

Westmount Park Receives New Trees Thanks to City of Dallas Park and Recreation, Arbor Day Foundation and PricewaterhouseCoopers

50 trees were planted at Westmount Park to provide shade and increase Dallas’ tree canopy coverage

Westmount Park received 50 new trees as part of Dallas Park and Recreation’s Branching Out Program that aims to create healthier communities by planting trees at Dallas parks. The planting was sponsored by Texas Trees Foundation, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and The Arbor Day Foundation — the world’s largest membership nonprofit dedicated to planting trees.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for park goers, but they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners in the Branching Out program, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

“One of the things the Arbor Day Foundation does best is to help local planting partners take meaningful action in their community to plant trees,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We plant trees to improve the lives of people around us. We’re happy to help Texas Trees Foundation foster a sense of community pride by planting trees.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers is committed to supporting a more equitable and sustainable planet and helping address the root causes of climate change. Driven by this purpose, PwC considers such work as fundamental to the future of thriving societies, and it requires a broad coalition. PwC brings together their community of solvers with diverse stakeholders — across the spectrum of industries and demographics — to advance change.

Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. Urban trees filter the air by removing pollution which improves a city’s overall air quality. They also reduce runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving our water quality. Trees have also been shown to reduce crime, lower stress levels, and develop community pride.

The Branching Out program began in 2018, in an effort to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and the Dallas Park and Recreation's Branching Out program, visit www.texastrees.org and www.dallasparks.org.

About Texas Trees Foundation

Celebrating 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit www.texastrees.org.

About Dallas Park & Recreation

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department provides diverse leisure and recreational options year-round for all ages. We are committed to caring for Dallas’ parks, trails and open spaces. Through our Branching Out activities, we are working to increase Dallas’ tree canopy to 37% by 2040. We work with diverse partners to plant trees in a way that is inclusive and equitable for the citizens of Dallas. Find us and more information at DallasParks.org.