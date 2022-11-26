Updated News Release

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident 

 

  

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

  

 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

        

 

CASE#: 22A5005149

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Abigail Drew                        

 

STATION:  Derby                    

 

CONTACT#: 334-8881 

 

  

 

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2022 at 0940

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Dog Park

 

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Larceny

 

  

 

ACCUSED:     Juvenile #1; Juvenile #2; Juvenile #3 (Vermont State Police do not release the names of juveniles under the age of 19)

 

  

 

  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a vandalism that occurred at the Derby Dog Park on 2 separate occasions. Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to contact VSP Derby at (802) 334-8881.

 

 

            **UPDATE**

 

 

            During the course of this investigation, it was learned the vandalisms at the Derby Dog Park had occurred more than the two reported incidents. On 11/26/22, multiple interviews were conducted and as a result it was determined these juveniles had vandalized the Port-O-Let & trash receptacle at the dog park on multiple occasions causing significant monetary damage. All individuals involved have been issued citations into Juvenile court. Vermont State Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Abigail Drew

Vermont State Police

Troop A Derby

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

