Updated News Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5005149

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 11/11/2022 at 0940

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Dog Park

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Larceny

ACCUSED: Juvenile #1; Juvenile #2; Juvenile #3 (Vermont State Police do not release the names of juveniles under the age of 19)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a vandalism that occurred at the Derby Dog Park on 2 separate occasions. Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to contact VSP Derby at (802) 334-8881.

**UPDATE**

During the course of this investigation, it was learned the vandalisms at the Derby Dog Park had occurred more than the two reported incidents. On 11/26/22, multiple interviews were conducted and as a result it was determined these juveniles had vandalized the Port-O-Let & trash receptacle at the dog park on multiple occasions causing significant monetary damage. All individuals involved have been issued citations into Juvenile court. Vermont State Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation.