Updated News Release

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5005149
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/11/2022 at 0940
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Dog Park
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief & Larceny
ACCUSED: Juvenile #1; Juvenile #2; Juvenile #3 (Vermont State Police do not release the names of juveniles under the age of 19)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were advised of a vandalism that occurred at the Derby Dog Park on 2 separate occasions. Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents is asked to contact VSP Derby at (802) 334-8881.
**UPDATE**
During the course of this investigation, it was learned the vandalisms at the Derby Dog Park had occurred more than the two reported incidents. On 11/26/22, multiple interviews were conducted and as a result it was determined these juveniles had vandalized the Port-O-Let & trash receptacle at the dog park on multiple occasions causing significant monetary damage. All individuals involved have been issued citations into Juvenile court. Vermont State Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation.
Trooper Abigail Drew
Vermont State Police
Troop A Derby
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881