IESF with FitGMR will Educate Athletes on Health and Wellbeing
IESF and FITGMR to host daily workshops and activities at the 2022 WE Championships FinalsBUSAN, SOUTH KOREA, November 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IESF with FitGMR will Educate Athletes on Health and Wellbeing IESF and FITGMR to host daily workshops and activities at the 2022 WE Championships Finals Busan, South Korea (November 24, 2022) – The International Esports Federation (IESF) has partnered with FitGMR to bring different activities and workshops on health and wellbeing to the World Esports Family at the 14th World Esports Championships Finals in Bali, Indonesia, taking place December 1 to 12, and beyond.
FITGMR is a program designed to improve gaming performance by building behaviors and habits within the Five Pillars of Health: physical maintenance, mental conditioning, nutrition, sleep, and lifestyle. IESF serves as an educator, mentor, and guide for the World Esports Family. Through this partnership with FITGMR, IESF will strengthen its abilities to educate esports athletes and provide the resources and tools needed to succeed in video games and in life.
IESF and FITGMR will kick off the partnership in Bali with daily workouts and workshops for athletes competing on esports’ biggest stage. FITGMR Workout is a physical training session that incorporates strength, endurance, and mobility and is designed to get the brain and the body working together. FITGMR will host several workshops covering topics like nutrition and mental conditioning, as well as yoga lessons and a beach workout.
The mental conditioning workshop will show esports athletes how to rest their minds through various mindfulness practices and how they can help with focus, decision-making, mental clarity, and concentration. Just ahead of the Closing Ceremony, IESF and FitGMR will wrap things up with a FitGMR All-in-One workshop, where they will teach the World Esports Family how they can “FIitGMR at home.” IESF President Vlad Marinescu said: “IESF is delighted to be working with FitGMR to make this the most successful and engaging World Esports Championships Finals yet. The well-being of athletes is a top priority for IESF, and we always strive to give esports athletes the ultimate environment to perform at their best. We look forward to collaborating on many more impactful activities with FitGMR, and we
can’t wait to kick off this partnership in Bali!”
FitGMR CEO Krsitin Anderson stated: “This is an incredible way to end 2022. Our research and work with professional esports organizations over the last few years are the foundation of the FitGMR app that we released at the beginning of the year. Since then, we’ve introduced the concept of what it means to be a fit gamer to colleges and K-12 programs around the country. To be a part of esports athletes’ well-being, and sharing the connection between mental and physical health on the world’s global esports stage is so exciting and rewarding. We’re grateful to the IESF for their commitment to the wellbeing of players around the world.``
The WE Championships Finals competition will officially get underway on Friday, December 1, after months of preparation and exciting qualifying rounds. This year is going to be the largest, most inclusive, and most geographically diverse edition yet. It will feature several new and exciting opportunities for athletes, such as the groundbreaking activities planned with FitGMR.
About the International Esports Federation
IESF is the uniting body for World Esports. Founded in 2008 by nine-member nations, IESF is currently composed of 128 Member Federations across five continents. IESF brings together all esports stakeholders to achieve a united ecosystem for the development of sustainable and responsible gaming worldwide. The IESF WE Championships is the biggest multi-sport spectacle of esports in the world. IESF also organizes the annual Esports Executive Summit in order to support the highest standard of esports governance worldwide.
About FITGMR
FITGMR is a human performance company that has developed the first app specifically designed to meet the mental and physical demands of gamers and esports athletes. It accomplishes this by building behaviors and habits that research shows improve gaming performance: physical maintenance, mental conditioning, nutrition, sleep, and lifestyle. By design, the FITGMR program leads to key character traits associated with success including self-reflection, accountability, communication, adaptability and flexibility, zone mentality, respect for self and others, and follow-through.
