St. Johnsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4009256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 25, 2022 at approximately 0944 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 122, Sheffield

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Joseph Mosher

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

VICTIM: Toni Lapoint

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 25, 2022 at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to reported suspicious activity on VT Route 122 in Sheffield. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Joseph Mosher fired several rounds into an occupied dwelling. Mosher was taken into custody and subsequently brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 16, 2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.