Submit Release
News Search

There were 332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 307,092 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4009256

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: November 25, 2022 at approximately 0944 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 122, Sheffield

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Mosher                                        

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

 

VICTIM: Toni Lapoint

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 25, 2022 at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to reported suspicious activity on VT Route 122 in Sheffield. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Joseph Mosher fired several rounds into an occupied dwelling. Mosher was taken into custody and subsequently brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 16, 2022 at 0830 hours      

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.