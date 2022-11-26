St. Johnsbury Barracks / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4009256
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 25, 2022 at approximately 0944 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 122, Sheffield
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Joseph Mosher
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
VICTIM: Toni Lapoint
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheffield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 25, 2022 at approximately 0944 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to reported suspicious activity on VT Route 122 in Sheffield. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Joseph Mosher fired several rounds into an occupied dwelling. Mosher was taken into custody and subsequently brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 16, 2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.