Shakespearean Sonnets Go Contemporary in “Sonnets from a Floating Life”

Cover for "Sonnets from a Floating Life"

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shakespearean-style sonnets are crafted for contemporary readers in Don Moore Jr.’s book "Sonnets from a Floating Life."

Drawing on the Bard of Avon’s 14-line iambic pentameter form, Moore explores subjects such as Asian legends, American music, life, astronomy and mythology. His romantic sonnets echo the classic style of Shakespeare.

Moore grew up in Washington, D.C, graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served in Vietnam. He worked as an insurance actuary and commodities trader in Chicago and later moved to Kentucky. A previous work, "Rubaiyat from a Floating Life," honors Persian mathematician and poet Omar Khayyam.

"Sonnets from a Floating Life" is available in hardcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-045-1), softcover (ISBN 978-1-63868-044-4) and eBook (ISBN 978-1-63868-046-8) at Virtualbookworm.com, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. The book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom.