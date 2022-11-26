Submit Release
Williston Barracks / OOC, DUI

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A1007748                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: VSP - Williston                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: November 25, 2022 / 1519 hours

STREET: Cochran Road

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:         Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jennifer Blow

AGE: 36     

SEAT BELT? unk

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: n/a

 

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owner's Consent, DUI

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Cochran Road in the Town of Richmond. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Jennifer Blow (36) of Winooski, VT. Investigation determined that the vehicle Blow was operating was stolen and Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Blow was taken to the VSP - Williston barracks for further investigation and processing. She was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on January 10, 2023.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ___TBD___________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a           

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2023     0815 hours  

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

