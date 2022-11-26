Williston Barracks / OOC, DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1007748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: VSP - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 25, 2022 / 1519 hours
STREET: Cochran Road
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jennifer Blow
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? unk
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Pilot
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major Disabling
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: n/a
VIOLATION: Operating Without Owner's Consent, DUI
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Cochran Road in the Town of Richmond. Upon arrival, the operator was identified as Jennifer Blow (36) of Winooski, VT. Investigation determined that the vehicle Blow was operating was stolen and Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Blow was taken to the VSP - Williston barracks for further investigation and processing. She was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division on January 10, 2023.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ___TBD___________ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/10/2023 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.