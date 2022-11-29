Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,013 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,240 in the last 365 days.

60 Days of Marketing Help with not upfront investment

Picture of John Hopper

John Hopper wants to help small business owners

Small business owners need help

John Hopper President of The Greatest on the Planet

Small Business owners need help and we want to help

The Greatest on the Planet wants small businesses to win

Most small business owners can't afford a marketing company. This program is designed to help the business bring in some revenue”
— John Hopper

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Orlando FL based Business Consulting Firm offers an excellent program for small business owners for a limited time. The deal works like this, after identifying that we can actually help, and if the small business does qualify then we will go to work marketing the business and not get paid until we've put in two full months of work on the marketing campaign.

Most small business owners can't afford a marketing company. This program is designed to help the business bring in some revenue first then after it does it can pay us for the work we did. That's how you build a winning relationship said John Hopper, President of The Greatest on the Planet

This no upfront investment program is in effect immediately and will stay in effect until we can't take on any additional clients in the program said, John Hopper

We can help with social media marketing such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Snap. We can also help with Google and Linkedin as well as print advertising

John continued that this is what small businesses need the most and we want to help them

About The Greatest on the Planet
The Greatest on the Planet is a Full-Service Business Consulting Firm based in Michigan and Florida and services companies Nationwide in the areas of Construction, Mortgage, Real Estate, Technology, Retail, Insurance, Health Care, and Public agencies. Areas of focus include business funding, employee development, sales, and marketing

John Hopper
The Greatest on the Planet
+1 313-358-4900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

60 Days of Marketing Help with not upfront investment

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.