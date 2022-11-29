60 Days of Marketing Help with not upfront investment

John Hopper wants to help small business owners John Hopper President of The Greatest on the Planet The Greatest on the Planet wants small businesses to win

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Orlando FL based Business Consulting Firm offers an excellent program for small business owners for a limited time. The deal works like this, after identifying that we can actually help, and if the small business does qualify then we will go to work marketing the business and not get paid until we've put in two full months of work on the marketing campaign.

Most small business owners can't afford a marketing company. This program is designed to help the business bring in some revenue first then after it does it can pay us for the work we did. That's how you build a winning relationship said John Hopper, President of The Greatest on the Planet

This no upfront investment program is in effect immediately and will stay in effect until we can't take on any additional clients in the program said, John Hopper

We can help with social media marketing such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Snap. We can also help with Google and Linkedin as well as print advertising

John continued that this is what small businesses need the most and we want to help them

About The Greatest on the Planet

The Greatest on the Planet is a Full-Service Business Consulting Firm based in Michigan and Florida and services companies Nationwide in the areas of Construction, Mortgage, Real Estate, Technology, Retail, Insurance, Health Care, and Public agencies. Areas of focus include business funding, employee development, sales, and marketing