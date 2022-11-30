Low Voltage contractor hires sales consulting firm to grow operations

John Hopper, President Business Consulting

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES , November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackson Technologies a Pittsburgh PA based Low Voltage provider has contracted The Greatest on the Planet a full-service consulting firm to grow sales and operations. While the contract is new between the two companies the relationship has been in place for years.

Jackson is a nationwide provider of Low Voltage technology such as Wireless Access, Phones, Point of Sale systems, Cameras, Access Control, and many other Low Voltage Technologies.

This particular partnership came together when Jackson was looking to fill some sales positions and The Greatest on the Planet proposed a plan which would allow Jackson to focus on the primary functions of the business while The Greatest on the Planet focuses on lead generation and making sure proposals are being submitted and followed up with the internal team at Jackson. The results have been unbelievable so far.

Why bring the stress of the sales strategy in-house when you can place that stress on someone else? In this particular agreement, The Greatest on the Planet's compensation package is tied to the success of the sales operations. In order for us to be profitable our clients need to see revenue, said John Hopper President of The Greatest on the Planet

The Greatest on the Planet has many such contracts in place but this is the first with Jackson which is a long-term client and a big player in the Low Voltage space

Jackson Technologies is a Pittsburgh PA and Lake Mary FL, based provider of Low Voltage with contracts with many Fortune 50 companies

The Greatest on the Planet is a nationwide provider of business consulting services including, marketing, sales, Human Resources, and operations. The Greatest on The Planet operates in all 50 states