Affordable consulting for business owners

John Hopper, President Business Consulting

Affordable business consulting available for a limited time

This no upfront investment program is in effect immediately and will stay in effect until we can't take on any additional clients in the program” — John Hopper

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES , November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Orlando FL based Business Consulting Firm is offering an incredible program for small business owners who need help. The program is designed to help small business owners first and get paid later. In this program, the clients pay nothing upfront but agree to pay 60 days after the consulting has started. That's 60 days of help before any money is paid, that's a great deal to help business owners. John Hopper of The Greatest on the Planet is quoted as saying “Most business owners feel that they are working alone and it's very stressful on them. We want to help them and let them know they don't have to be alone in the business owner journey, we're certainly here to help"

Most small business owners need help. It's simply too difficult to walk the road of business ownership alone. The number of different jobs that most business owners have to do is an unbelievable task. Often times the small business owner is the sales team, the marketing team, the accounting department, human resources, and customer service all at the same time from one person. It's a lot to deal with

John continued that we’re not going to work for free but we can certainly start working and help these business owners bring in work and better organize the business. We think it’s a good thing to help these small business owners when they are struggling and we’re here to help them

About The Greatest on the Planet

The Greatest on the Planet is a Full-Service Business Consulting Firm based in Michigan and Florida and services companies Nationwide in the areas of Construction, Mortgage, Real Estate, Technology, Retail, Insurance, Health Care, and Public agencies. Areas of focus include business funding, employee development, sales, and marketing

John Hopper

The Greatest on the Planet

+1 313-358-4900

2fat2fish2@gmail.com

