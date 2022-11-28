Black Friday with iData: Exclusive Discounts and Bundles on Global Reports

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has announced huge Black Friday specials on some of the most anticipated reports throughout 2021 and 2022. iData’s top selling global market reports, covering over 70 countries, from each business unit are on special until December 1st.

Currently, iData is offering 15% off all Global MedSuites and a buy 2, get 1 free bundle on all Global MedCores. These reports contain unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market size & growth trends, procedure numbers, COVID-19 impact analysis, market drivers and limiters, recent mergers & acquisitions, company profiles and product portfolios, leading competitors, and more.

View all of our report categories below:

Dental Market Research Reports
Orthopedic Market Research Reports
Cardiology Market Research Reports
Diagnostic Market Research Reports
Endoscopy Market Research Reports

Follow the link below to visit the Black Friday Specials Report page to view all of the reports:

https://idataresearch.com/idata-promotions/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

