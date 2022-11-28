Adeline V. Lopez will be at Groove in NYC on Dec. 18th!
Adeline will perform her own songs, and also cover some folk and rock classics
I'm hyped for Groove! I'll be doing a ton of unreleased music & can't wait to hear people's reactions! And I love working with the guys in the band. They have so much energy-It's gonna be a dope set!”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adeline V. Lopez is a 17-year old singer-songwriter and native of New York who writes and performs songs (Count the Ways, Bottled Up) about love, loss, doubt and some of the other aches of teenage life and being human. Reviewers from music blogs, radio stations and playlists have cheered her "unusually entertaining" music, called it "actual and impactful" "simply beautiful" and even, "magic." After recent performances at Kobrick Coffee and Rockwood Music Hall in Greenwich Village, Adeline is excited to showcase unreleased music from her upcoming 2023 album, "Feel Too Much" at Groove on December 18th.
— Adeline V. Lopez
Adeline is honored to share the stage with the amazing musicians in her band: featured artist Jared Benjamin (Superhero, Hooked) who will perform some of his own music with Adeline, Trevor Bunce and Chris Piro.
You do not want to miss this evening of music!
LISTEN TO ADELINE ON SPOTIFY: http://open.spotify.com/artist/6mgItBNvKh3726VvAAUqdH?si=KMO4geD6RSKGhJWtDAGhzw
SEE ADELINE LIVE ON DECEMBER 18TH @ GROOVE
5PM
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adeline-v-lopez-tickets-451975188957
125 MacDougal Street, NYC
Open to all ages.
Deborah Skolnik
Valedictorian
email us here
Adeline V. Lopez performing her song, "Good Old Days" with Chris Piro on keys