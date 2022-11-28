Adeline V. Lopez will be at Groove in NYC on Dec. 18th!

Adeline V. Lopez at Groove - Poster Bottled Up cover art Count the Ways cover art

Adeline will perform her own songs, and also cover some folk and rock classics

I'm hyped for Groove! I'll be doing a ton of unreleased music & can't wait to hear people's reactions! And I love working with the guys in the band. They have so much energy-It's gonna be a dope set!” — Adeline V. Lopez

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adeline V. Lopez is a 17-year old singer-songwriter and native of New York who writes and performs songs ( Count the Ways Bottled Up ) about love, loss, doubt and some of the other aches of teenage life and being human. Reviewers from music blogs, radio stations and playlists have cheered her "unusually entertaining" music, called it "actual and impactful" "simply beautiful" and even, "magic." After recent performances at Kobrick Coffee and Rockwood Music Hall in Greenwich Village, Adeline is excited to showcase unreleased music from her upcoming 2023 album, "Feel Too Much" at Groove on December 18th.Adeline is honored to share the stage with the amazing musicians in her band: featured artist Jared Benjamin (Superhero, Hooked) who will perform some of his own music with Adeline, Trevor Bunce and Chris Piro.You do not want to miss this evening of music!LISTEN TO ADELINE ON SPOTIFY: http://open.spotify.com/artist/6mgItBNvKh3726VvAAUqdH?si=KMO4geD6RSKGhJWtDAGhzw SEE ADELINE LIVE ON DECEMBER 18TH @ GROOVE5PM125 MacDougal Street, NYCOpen to all ages.

Adeline V. Lopez performing her song, "Good Old Days" with Chris Piro on keys