RE: Waits River Road- Bradford - Road Closed

The roadway is back open at this time. Please drive carefully.
VSP St. Johnsbury
802.748.3111
Sent: Friday, November 25, 2022 12:31 PM
Subject: Waits River Road- Bradford - Road Closed
Waits River Road (VT Route 25) in Bradford by the park and ride currently has both lanes shut down due to a motor vehicle crash.
Troopers, fire and rescue are responding to the scene and updates on extent of delays or potential closures will be provided when available. Currently specific details on the crash are not yet known.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
VSP St. Johnsbury
802.748.3111