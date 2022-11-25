Employment survey for August-October 2022

MACAU, November 25 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the general unemployment rate (3.9%) and the unemployment rate of local residents (5.0%) for August-October 2022 decreased by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points respectively from the previous period (July-September 2022), marking a drop for two consecutive periods. Besides, the underemployment rate plunged by 10.0 percentage points to 6.5%.

The labour force living in Macao totalled 377,700 and the labour force participation rate was 68.9%. Total employment held steady from the previous period, at 363,000, while number of employed residents rose by 900 to 280,900. Analysed by industry, employment in Retail Trade and Gaming & Junket Activities increased while that in Real Estate & Business Activities decreased.

Number of the unemployed dropped by 500 from the previous period to 14,700. Among the unemployed searching for a new job, most of them were previously engaged in Gaming & Junket Activities and in the Construction sector. Meanwhile, the proportion of new labour market entrants seeking their first job increased by 1.3 percentage points to 14.4% of the total unemployed.

Number of the underemployed decreased by 38,100 from the previous period to 24,400, with the majority working in Gaming & Junket Activities, Hotels, Restaurants & Similar Activities and Retail Trade.

In comparison with August-October 2021, the underemployment rate, the unemployment rate and the labour force participation rate increased by 2.0, 1.1 and 0.3 percentage points respectively.

The Employment Survey covers all residential units in the Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane, excluding collective living quarters such as dormitories and care homes for the elderly. Individuals living in these units are included in the survey, and therefore Macao residents and non-resident workers who work in Macao but live outside the territory are excluded. According to the preliminary estimates from the movement records, an average of about 87,100 Macao residents and non-resident workers worked in Macao but lived outside the territory during the reference period; when including these individuals, total labour force was 464,800, a decrease of 300 from the previous period.