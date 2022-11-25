Future Uses Being Considered for Former Drumming Hill Youth Centre

CANADA, November 25 - Released on November 25, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has transitioned the services from Drumming Hill Youth Centre to youth in custody facilities in Prince Albert and Regina. As a result, the facility is closed and the intention is to explore repurposing the facility to provide addictions services.

The average number of youth in custody has declined and remains considerably lower than the facility’s capacity of 14; in 2021-22 the average utilization at the facility was 4.5. The Prince Albert Youth Residence and the Paul Dojack Youth Centre in Regina have the capacity to accommodate current and anticipated numbers of youth in open custody.

“Over the last 20 years, the number of youth in custody has been steadily declining,” Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell said. “After careful consideration, we have decided to close Drumming Hill as a youth custody facility and open it to other uses.”

Staff at the Drumming Hill Youth Centre were notified of the closure in late September. The majority of staff have been reassigned to Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford’s secure wing. Human resources staff have been assigned to support staff as part of the transition.

“Mental health and addictions services are a priority for our government,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said. “We will take time to review the needs of residents and the best approach to supporting those needs. Further information will be communicated to the public once plans for the facility have been finalized.”

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement will work with the Ministry of Health to determine a strategy for the facility to accommodate addictions programming in the future.

