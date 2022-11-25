Seinxon Launches Slim Item Finder, Exceeding Kickstarter Goal in One Week
The new device will help customers locate lost items easilyNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Slim Item Finder by Seinxon is an innovative device that uses Apple's Find My technology for iOS devices and Android's built-in location services for Android devices. Thanks to its 774 backers, the Slim Item Finder has exceeded its $5000 goal on Kickstarter, raising more than $50000. To celebrate this success, Seinxon is offering a Black Friday deal for new backers.
Losing things is a part of life. But just how often do people lose things, and what do they lose? According to Pixie data, the average person in the US loses 3,000 items each year. And those lost items add up to quite a lot of money. In 2021, the cost of replacing lost products was more than $2.5 billion. That's an average of $10 per person. The most common things that are lost are house keys, wallets, pets, phones, glasses, headphones, remotes, suitcases, and children's favorite items.
Losing expensive items can be very frustrating. Not only do people have to worry about the cost of replacing the device, but they also have to deal with the inconvenience of not having it available when they need it. In addition, losing items can also be a security risk. If a laptop is stolen, for example, the thief may be able to access personal information if it is not password protected.
Seinxon's item finder helps protect people from losing expensive and sensitive equipment, as well as other important items. The portable device is 18% slimmer than other finders on the market. It attaches to any object and uses Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone app. Once connected, users can track the location of their belongings in real-time, receive alerts if they move too far away, and set up safe zones.
The team of engineers worked tirelessly for eighteen months to perfect their product. They were not content with simply creating a product that performed its basic function well; they also wanted to add features that would make it more user-friendly and visually interesting. The final product is made from recyclable marine waste and is IP68 waterproof, making it resistant to wear, tear, and corrosion. The long-life rechargeable battery is compact, making it the perfect travel companion.
Supply Chain and integrated compression Technology are two important factors that help a company succeed. They are both areas that Apple looks for when choosing a company to partner with.
"Our company has a strong supply chain which ensures that we can consistently provide high-quality products. In addition, our integrated compression Production Technology is cutting-edge and allows us to produce products quickly and efficiently," said Seinxon founder and CEO Mandy. "Apple recognizes the importance of these factors and has chosen to partner with us because of our commitment to excellence. We are proud to be working with such a prestigious company and look forward to a long and successful partnership."
For more information, visit www.seinxon.com or the Kickstarter campaign.
Mandy
Ofive Limited
+1 646-704-7796
media@Seinxon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other