Southbound State Route 143 narrowed to one lane near University Drive for bridge work Monday, Nov. 28, to Thursday, Dec. 1 

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and be prepared to merge safely while a section of southbound State Route 143 is narrowed to one lane between University Drive and Interstate 10. The restriction will be in place continuously from 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing to build new bridges that will improve traffic flow between I-10 and SR 143.

For more information on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, and for future project-related restrictions and closures, visit i10broadwaycurve.com

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.







The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit, and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.