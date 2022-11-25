Submit Release
Southbound State Route 143 narrowed to one lane near University Drive for bridge work Monday, Nov. 28, to Thursday, Dec. 1 

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan ahead and be prepared to merge safely while a section of southbound State Route 143 is narrowed to one lane between University Drive and Interstate 10. The restriction will be in place continuously from 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. 

Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project are continuing to build new bridges that will improve traffic flow between I-10 and SR 143.

For more information on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, and for future project-related restrictions and closures, visit i10broadwaycurve.com

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.


I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project
 

# # #

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit, and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.

