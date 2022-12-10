ATIM founder and CEO Viviana Puello opens new art space in Saratoga Springs

Viviana Puello - CEO, ArTour International Magazine Viviana Puello ART SPACE Viviana Puello ART SPACE ART SPACE GALLERY ART SPACE GALLERY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viviana Puello, founder, and CEO of ArtTour International Magazine has opened a new art gallery in Saratoga Springs called the Viviana Puello Art Space. The gallery, located at 74 Beekman Street in the town's historic art district, will host monthly art exhibitions featuring local and international artists alongside workshops, classes, and special events that appeal to people from all artistic backgrounds.

The opening exhibition of the Viviana Puello Art Space features artwork by the organization's Founder and CEO, Viviana Puello. The show includes 20 of her paintings and her jewelry line, highlighting her work from the most recent years. "I'm thrilled that my works will be on display for everyone to enjoy, says Puello. It is very gratifying as an artist to have your work appreciated by others. But above everything, I'm excited to return to Beekman Street, where I had my first art studio many moons ago."

Viviana Puello is a renowned artist, best-selling author, award-winning media producer, TV host, and founder of ArtTour International—a revolutionary multimedia platform dedicated to promoting artists globally and leading the art industry with a reach of over two million readers in 198 countries. Her platform includes print and digital publications, an award-winning TV show, a Podcast, and a PR Agency.

In her best-seller book, You Are The Masterpiece: An Artist's Journey From Homelessness To Triumph, Viviana shares her experience as a homeless immigrant woman, the challenges of being an artist in contemporary society, and her road to becoming one of the most dynamic and globally recognized figures in the international art scene.

After two decades of working in the art industry and seeing the struggles and hardships many artists face, Viviana decided to use her expertise to help others. By teaching creative entrepreneurs how to build a successful business and stay true to the message, Viviana is changing the future of many artists worldwide.

Viviana hosts "The ArtTour International Show," a weekly TV series in New York on Spectrum, and "The Winner's Journey," a podcast where she showcases entrepreneurs' inspiring stories. Viviana's non-profit organizations "Artists For A Green Planet" and "Create4Peace.org" help artist-activists promoting environmental and social initiatives find a voice.

The Viviana Puello Art Space is where creative minds from all over the world will gather to collaborate, explore, and produce. The gallery's mission is to inspire creativity and provide resources that benefit the community, such as workshops, lectures, programming, seminars, artist residencies, and more. Artists are offered a workspace with access to create their work or practice their skill sets. Community members who visit can purchase artwork directly from the artist or see what happens behind the scenes at Viviana Puello Art Space. At the same time, they browse the contemporary artwork in the gallery.

"The Art District on Beekman Street is buzzing with creativity and cultural energy, and it's always alive with visitors from all over the world. To be a part of this scene is exciting," says Viviana, "I am thrilled to be opening up this gallery in Saratoga Springs; it will allow me to showcase my art and continue my mission for ArtTour International Magazine."

The new addition will benefit the art district, having an important figure in the international art scene. Visitors will have access to Viviana Puello's work and some artists who have inspired her through the years.