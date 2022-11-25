One more week to enjoy Techspressionism: A Solo Exhibition from Innovative Artist Howard Harris at Grimandi Gallery

Techspressionism: A Solo Exhibition from Innovative Artist Howard Harris at Grimandi Gallery. is bringing viewer’s to experience dimensional

In any given moment, what we see reflects our inner state and a synthesis of outer qualities—light, color, movement, space.” — Howard Harris

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 14th, Grimandi Art Gallery opened the doors to "Techspressionism, Stepping Into Other Dimensions," a mesmerizing Solo Exhibition featuring work from innovative and accomplished master artist Howard Harris. Curated by Viviana Puello, ATIM's CEO and founder, the exhibit brings the audience multidimensional imagery, expanding the viewer's experience with visual mechanics with works created by Harris utilizing his very own patented technique.

Harris earned a Master of Industrial Design from Pratt Institute, a BFA from Kansas City Art Institute, and studied Economics and Computer Sciences at the University of Missouri. This multifaceted background merges in his art practice, through which he aims "to skillfully combine technology and aesthetics in a way that expands the viewer's experience of photographic art."

Part of why Harris' work is fascinating is due to its unique makeup. Briefly, his process uses digitally manipulated photographic constructions, where an image is layered over itself on a clear acrylic surface and superimposed on a subtle grid. This process, which varies significantly from other more traditional photographic methods, has been patented since 2017 under Apparatus and Method of Manufacturer for a Layered Artwork.

Harris' technique results in a more dimensional image that changes according to viewing angle and light more than the typical photograph—because of this, Harris' photographs are intended to be viewed in person as opposed to on a screen.

For example, intense luminescent lines fill several abstract compositions and beg to be experienced in the flesh. In others, there are heavier hints of real spaces, such as churches or landscapes. Some are full of organic and curvy shapes; others have a more angular and even unsettling feeling. Whether nearly non-objective or slightly more anchored in reality, Harris finds a way to imbue them with fantasy elements, inviting the viewer into a distinct and complex space.

The exhibition's title, Techspressionism, suggests some fusion of technology and Impressionism, a movement that embraced spontaneity and the ephemeral qualities of the natural world. In Harris' portfolio, there is a similar sense. Beams of light suggest movement, and he focuses on overall effect rather than minute visual detail. In this way, Harris creates an atmosphere rather than a depiction of something specific. A physical space such as a gallery emphasizes this fleeting quality, as the viewer can experience the full effects of the environment.

Fine Art Photography has a long history, but by using his patented technique, Harris is developing his own path within it. This solo exhibition is the latest on Harris' long CV. Over his 35-year career, he has shown his work extensively nationally and internationally in solo exhibitions and group shows, winning many awards.

Harris puts together distinct and inventive work that is absolutely worth the trip to the gallery space. So if you want to experience the finer nuances of Harris' work, stop into Grimaldi Gallery before Techspressionism wraps up on November 29th.

