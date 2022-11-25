Military Vehicle Electrification Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026
The Business Research Company’s Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
The Business Research Company's "Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the military vehicle electrification market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2021 to $4.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many every markets across the globe. The military vehicle electrification market segment is expected to reach $8.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.66%.
The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries for military vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the military vehicle electrification market.
Military Vehicle Electrification Market Trends
Product innovation is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the military vehicle electrification market. Major companies operating in the military vehicle electrification global market focus on product innovations that could give better solutions and strengthen their position in the market.
Military Vehicle Electrification Market Overview
The military vehicle electrification global market consists of sales of military vehicle electrification solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for electrifying the military vehicles by replacing traditionally used fossil fuels with electricity to power light-duty vehicles, medium-and heavy-duty trucks, and others. The primary goal of military vehicle electrification is to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases.
Military Vehicle Electrification Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
By Technology: Hybrid, Fully Electric
By Operation: Manned, Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous
By Platform: Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Vehicles
By System: Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, Power Conversion
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as BAE Systems, ARQUUS, Leonardo SpA, Textron Inc, General Motors, Oshkosh Corporation, Nikola Corporation, Otokar Otomotive, QinetiQ, Polaris Inc, Epsilor-Electric Fuel Ltd, Nexter Group, ST Engineering, Tesla Inc, ASELSAN AS, AM General, and Highland Systems.
