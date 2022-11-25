Westminster Barracks / Burglary / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1007088
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11/24/2022 at approximately 1910 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: David Marquez
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/24/2022, at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a residential burglary, in the town of Newfane, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and subsequent investigation revealed 51-year-old David Marquez had forcibly entered a residential home without permission and made criminal threats to the occupant. Marquez was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on November 28th, 2022, at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 28th, 2022, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Dermody
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)585-5055
Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov