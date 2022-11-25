Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Burglary / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1007088

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody                          

STATION: Westminster Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 11/24/2022 at approximately 1910 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary / Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: David Marquez                                               

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/24/2022, at approximately 1910 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a residential burglary, in the town of Newfane, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and subsequent investigation revealed 51-year-old David Marquez had forcibly entered a residential home without permission and made criminal threats to the occupant. Marquez was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on November 28th, 2022, at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 28th, 2022, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov

 

 

