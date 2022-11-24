Submit Release
Black Friday Editions

24 Nov 2022

To our American subscribers we would like to wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving.

From today until midnight on Sunday* take advantage of our Black Friday Weekend discounts on these hand-selected limited edition books and print set that cover a wide range of subscriber interests. The more you spend, the greater the saving.


Browse our book collections to find that perfect present for a loved one this Holiday Season. Delight the Beatles fan in your life with Hello, Goodbye, I ME Mine or Golden Dreams. Know an art lover? Why not treat them to Adding The Blue or Sojourner? Maybe a guitar aficionado who would love to read about guitar gods Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck or Tom Morello? Or someone who just appreciates a musical legend and would be excited to read more about Janis Joplin, Ravi Shankar or the ultimate supergroup, The Traveling Wilburys? Our Black Friday selection has something for everyone.

It's the perfect opportunity build your Genesis library or tick an item off your gift list. Happy shopping!

 

Spend £250 to get 10% off with code BF10
Spend £500 to get 15% off with code BF15
Spend £1000 to get 20% off with code BF20


 

BUILD YOUR GENESIS LIBRARY 

Is there a book that you have been been eyeing for a while to add to your collection? Or one that you have on your Christmas wish list? Most of these limited books qualify for the 10% discount code, but why not buy a second book for a friend to take advantage of the 15% saving? Or buy multiple books together to qualify for a rare 20% discount. 



Adding The Blue

Adding The Blue

Chrissie Hynde

£285

BECK01 Hot Rods and Rock & Roll
Golden Dreams The Beatles 'A Hard Day's Night'

Golden Dreams

Astrid Kirchherr, Max Scheler

£265

Hello, Goodbye The Beatles in Tokyo, 1966

Hello, Goodbye

Shimpei Asai

£325

I Me Mine (Publisher's Copies) The Extended Edition

I Me Mine (Publisher's Copies)

George Harrison

£95

Janis Joplin: Days & Summers Scrapbook 1966-68

Janis Joplin: Days & Summers

Janis Joplin

£325

Sojourner Ross Halfin Travels

Sojourner

Ross Halfin

£155

Sunshine Of Your Love The Crossroads Festivals 1999-2013

Sunshine Of Your Love

Eric Clapton and Friends

£325

The Traveling Wilburys The Official Signed Limited Edition Book

The Traveling Wilburys

£295

Whatever It Takes

Whatever It Takes

Tom Morello

£295


 

 

Black Friday Weekend Promotion Terms & Conditions

  • The promotion will run until midnight on Sunday 27th November 2022, while stocks last.
  • The voucher code must be entered at checkout during the offer period.
  • Spend £250 or more and enter the voucher code BF10 at the checkout to gain a 10% discount.
  • Spend £500 or more and enter the voucher code BF15 at the checkout to gain a 15% discount.
  • Spend £1000 or more and enter the voucher code BF20 at the checkout to gain a 20% discount.
  • Only editions included in the Black Friday Weekend promotion will be counted towards the total spend to unlock the three different levels of discount.
  • Some editions are bound to order and not all are available for shipping before the holidays. Please check the product page or the Delivery Updates below when ordering. 

