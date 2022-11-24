Charitable Gaming Grants Support Local Communities

CANADA, November 24 - Released on November 24, 2022

Groups and organizations that conduct charitable gaming activities are receiving approximately $1.5 million in charitable gaming grants paid out during the latest quarter.

"Charitable gaming grants recognize the important fundraising efforts done by so many community groups who are focused on giving back to their community," Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority Lori Carr said. "The financial support provided through these grants will allow more than 700 groups and organizations to provide further enhancements in the areas of youth sports, recreation for seniors, health care and a number of educational endeavours."

Among the grants provided during the most recent quarter: Prince Albert and surrounding area received: $202,898; North Battleford and surrounding area received: $129,615; Estevan and surrounding area received: $78,674; Yorkton and surrounding area received: $65,570; and Swift Current and surrounding area received: $41,939.

The quarterly grants are based on a percentage of net proceeds raised through licensed charitable gaming activities such as bingos, raffles, breakopen tickets, Texas Hold'em poker and Monte Carlo events. Charitable gaming reports submitted by groups are used by SLGA to automatically calculate grant amounts.

