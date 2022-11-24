Newly Renovated Dental Health Centre at Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Regina Campus

CANADA, November 25 - Released on November 24, 2022

Students in Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs are receiving high-quality training and education thanks to a newly renovated Dental Health Centre on the Regina Campus. This collaborative renovation project between the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic ensures a safe and modern environment for students and their clients.

"We are committed to ensuring our health sciences students have the best opportunities to study and build a rewarding career in our province," Minister of Advanced Education Gordon Wyant said. "Our combined investment of over $2.3 million in this project will support Saskatchewan Polytechnic students and instructors, ultimately providing skilled professionals who help keep our communities healthy."

The renovated clinic meets new infection prevention control protocols set by the College of Dental Surgeons and the Saskatchewan Dental Hygienists Association in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. New enclosed suites will prevent the spread of harmful pathogens and give patients privacy when sharing sensitive and confidential health information.

"These important renovations would not be possible without the generous support of the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Saskatchewan Dental Assistants' Association," President and CEO of Saskatchewan Polytechnic Dr. Larry Rosia said. "This investment in the Regina Campus Dental Health Centre ensures students are using the latest technology and techniques throughout their training and while providing services to the community."

"The renovation has been monumental for the dental programs. My clients feel more comfortable receiving care in an enclosed room. My learning is more effective as I get to practice my skills in a more independent environment. I feel better prepared for the transition into private practice when I graduate because the new clinic resembles a state-of-the-art clinic I hope to work in," third year Dental Hygiene student Terrace Tonn said.

This new facility can accommodate up to 64 students in the clinic at one time. Since 1970, clinic-based learning has been an important part of Saskatchewan Polytechnic's curriculum and service provision to the community. Students can integrate classroom learning with real-world practice, often leading to early job offers that secure employment immediately upon graduation.

The Saskatchewan Dental Assistants' Association (SDAA) also contributed a $150,000 donation towards enhanced equipment for the chairside clinic.

For more information about the clinic and the services it provides, visit: https://saskpolytech.ca/about/school-of-health-sciences/dental-clinic.aspx.

