Chickfly Announces Woman-Led Wednesday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
20% Off of all Chickfly Pants & Leggings + Join Chickfly’s Commitment to Sustainability with One Tree Planted for Every OrderLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chickfly Pants, the handmade in the U.S.A., sustainable, eco-tech pants that were created to solve the bathroom problem that women (and others) face every day (peeing discreetly without having to take their pants off) has announced its Women-Led Wednesday, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday promotion: 20% Off Chickfly Pants & Leggings. Join Chickfly’s commitment to sustainability with One Tree Planted for Every Order.
Through November 30, 2022, shop quality, durability, and sustainability with a stylish pant designed to work for your body. Female-owned, Chickfly’s innovative pants give access and freedom with their patented fly design. The pull-apart fly technology is zipperless and easy-to-use.
Made from sustainable bamboo, Chickfly’s eco-tech fabric is perfect for all activities, from lounging on the couch to hiking, backpacking, traveling, and more adventure, yet fashionable enough to take out on the town. Chickfly is currently able to ship to the USA, all of its territories as well as Canada.
Customer Favorites currently 20% off include:
Bamboo Chickfly Pants High or Low Rise – Organic dyes, natural bamboo, naturally antimicrobial, naturally odor resistant, fashionable and functional, strong and stretchy, sustainable, ethically sourced, compostable packaging, made in the USA.
Chickfly Bamboo Leggings High Rise or Low Rise – Organic dyes, natural bamboo, naturally antimicrobial, naturally odor resistant, fashionable and functional, strong and stretchy, sustainable, ethically sourced, compostable packaging, made in the USA.
Merino Eucalyptus Leggings – These Merino Eucalyptus Leggings contain 43% merino wool, 44% Tencel 6% elastane, and 7% nylon sweatshirt material, the perfect mix for peak performance and comfort. The soft Tencel fibers are sustainably made from the Eucalyptus tree, soft as silk and as cool as linen, complimenting the merino wool’s natural temperature regulation and technical performance.
Adrienne Lenhoff
Buzzphoria Public Relations
email us here