Statewide Tree Planting Non-Profit ReLef Michigan Holds Fourth Annual TreeTacular Fundraiser

ReLeaf Michigan hosts its Fourth Annual TreeTacular on October 24 at Live Edge Detroit

The event is a joyful celebration marking the end of the tree planting season and serves as a vital lifeline for funding the organization's continued work.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReLeaf Michigan will host its fourth annual TreeTacular fundraiser at Live Edge Detroit in Troy on Friday, October 24th, 2025. The event is a joyful celebration wrapping up the tree planting season and also a vital lifeline for funding the organization's continued work.The TreeTacular is more than an annual fundraiser; it’s a gathering of community, a chance for environmentally-conscious residents to shape the future of our state, together. Be part of this special night of music, tree-themed cocktails and appetizers, an amazing silent auction, mingling with other ReLeaf Michigan supporters, door prizes, and more.Tickets for the event are $50 and include complimentary drinks and food, including tree-themed cocktails, beer, wine, seltzers, non-alcoholic beverages, strolling appetizers, and desserts featuring custom-crafted Middle Eastern and Asian-inspired appetizers, charcuterie, and a nacho bar. The event also offers onsite parking, amazing silent auction items, and a live band. (Attendees must be 21+ to consume alcohol.)ReLeaf Michigan is 501(c)3 non-profit united by a simple, powerful belief: that every tree planted is a promise to future generations. Since 1988, ReLeaf Michigan has collaborated with other passionate Michiganders to plant over 35,000 trees in public spaces across 720 communities, transforming neighborhoods, parks, and city streets into greener, more vibrant places to live. The organization also has helped thousands of Michigan residents better understand how to care for their trees and appreciate the ways trees enrich our lives—cleaning our air, cooling our streets, strengthening our health, and nurturing the bonds that connect us all.This event is for every Michigander who appreciates the value of trees and supports greener public spaces in Michigan.• What: TreeTacular, ReLeaf Michigan’s Annual Fundraiser• When: Friday, 10/24/25, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.• Where: Live Edge Detroit, 241 Park St, Troy, MI 48083• Buy Tickets: $50 tickets can be purchased at https://givebutter.com/c/releafmichigan_TreeTacular2025 • More about ReLeaf Michigan: Visit www.releafmichigan.org Event Features:• Live Band!• Door Prizes and Silent Auction• Complimentary Tree-Themed Cocktails, Beer, Wine, Seltzers, Non-alcoholic beverages• Strolling Appetizers & Desserts featuring custom-crafted Middle Eastern and Asian inspired appetizers, charcuterie, as well as a nacho bar!• Free Onsite Parking• Woodsy / Casual Cocktail Attire*Must be 21 and older to consume alcohol.About ReLeaf MichiganReLeaf Michigan is a statewide volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) tree planting and education organization. Its mission is to educate the public on the value of trees and how to properly select, plant, and maintain them. Its board is made up primarily of arborists, foresters, and researchers passionate about preserving one of Michigan’s most significant resources: trees.

